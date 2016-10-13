Applications for Women’s Campus Safety Grant Committee Deadline Fast Approaching

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

The Women’s Campus Safety Grant Committee is accepting applications for projects promoting safety for women on campus.

The WCSGC exists at not just UWindsor, but at many universities and colleges across Ontario including Guelph, York and Algonquin College. Its goal is to address women’s safety issues on campus and to ensure the implementation of facilities, programs and services to help increase safety at universities and colleges.

The WCSGC is able to accept applications thanks to the grant provided by the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities which amounts to $64,000 annually. The grant has existed since 1991, however, it used to be $35,000 annually and only this year was it increased to $64,000.

“It’s (the grant) important for just getting people thinking about and talking about women’s safety on campus,” said Kaye Johnson, the director of Human Rights, Equity and Accessibility as well as the chair of the WCSGC. “Bringing in projects like ones we receive through these application processes are also important for being able to ensure everyone enjoys campus life. These projects are there because it is important to make an environment that belongs to everyone.”

Anyone is able to submit an application so long as they are part of the university. This means faculty, staff and even student organizations.

Johnson said students in particular are involved in the process because they know best.

“Students know various aspects of what students need and they have a different lens that is oftentimes missed by somebody else. Plus they have various experiences on campus, they’re using different facilities and services or things like that where they would be able to identify things as well and identify certain needs.”

In the application process, applicants are asked to list a wide variety of things including name of project, when it will be started and completed, how the project will help campus safety, challenges and successes expected as well as budget. For the budget section, applicants are asked to create a price list as a way of giving flexibility to the committee.

“When we look at the projects, we look at how we can spread our money around,” said Johnson. “That’s why we ask people to break it down so that way we can fund a portion of them if not the whole. For example, we don’t want applicants to say, ‘We need $85,000 for emergency phones,’ we want them to say, ‘The phones will cost $7,000 each and we want this many in these locations,’ so that way we can say, ‘Okay we can fund this particular phone,’ and go from there.”

Specific categories which project proposals must fall under include awareness/education which includes workshops, websites and awareness campaigns; student services and supports which includes campus walk-safe programs, sexual assault prevention initiatives, volunteer training and resource materials; and facilities and equipment which include lighting, mirrors, security cameras and emergency phones.

The deadline for applications for this round is Oct. 31. So applicants are asked to access applications at www.uwindsor.ca/ohrea/ohreaforms or at www.uwindsor.ca/ohrea/womenssafety. Applicants can then email their applications to *protected email* or call 519 253 3000 ext. 2056. However, there will be more opportunities for submitting applications in January and May.