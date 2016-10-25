Windsor Lancers Soccer Teams Set For OUA Playoff Showdowns With McMaster

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

Both Windsor Lancers men and women’s soccer teams will battle the McMaster Marauders in the opening round of the OUA playoffs but they will do so in separate cities.

The Lancer women’s soccer team finished the 2016 regular season with two impressive road games against the York Lions and Guelph Gryphons and will host the first round of the post season on Wednesday at Alumni Field Oct. 26. Game-time is 6 p.m. The Windsr men scraped into the playoffs in sixth place and will travel to Hamilton for their mid-week post season bout Oct. 26 with an 8 p.m. start.

“Playoffs was always a target for the men’s team, we had higher hopes for the women but I’m afraid injuries have devastated us,” said Hart. “It’s going to be difficult but we’ll do our best. The girls are positive and are looking forward to it so hopefully we can get a good crowd out for some support.”

On the final weekend of the regular season, the women’s team posted a 1-0 shutout victory over York and a scoreless draw against Guelph to finish fourth overall in the OUA West division with an 8-1-7 record. Lancers goal-keepers Krystin Lawrence and Krissy Brooks combined for eight shutouts and only ten goals against in 16 games.

Unfortunately, the Lancers suffered a significant blow to their roster when co-lead scorer Abby Hunt went down with a serious knee injury over the weekend and will miss the playoffs. Windsor’s head coach Steve Hart admitted it is going to be very hard going into the playoffs without Hunt, who scored eight goals in her rookie season alongside senior Becca Fuerth’s eight goals and Cassie Chretien’s seven.

The men’s squad squeaked into the post season after dropping a pair of road games against York and Guelph to close out the regular season. Windsor only claimed the sixth and final playoff spot with 16 points when they got some help from the win-less Algoma Thunderbirds, who held the Waterloo Warriors to a 1-1 tie in the regular season finale. A Warrior win and another two points gained would have put them ahead of the Lancers and subsequently into the post season.

Overall, the men finished the OUA regular season with a 4-8-4 record and now travel to battle the third-ranked Marauders on their campus field. Game-time is 8 p.m.