Lancers Men’s Hockey Whip Western and Guelph

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancer men’s hockey team swept the visiting Guelph Gryphons and Western Mustangs on home ice this past weekend to improve their record to 4-2.

Windsor kicked off the weekend with a 5-2 victory over Guelph Oct. 21 and followed up with a convincing 4-1 win over the Western Mustangs the next night at South Windsor Arena. Kris Joyce made 30 saves against the Gryphons while Blake Richard backstopped Windsor with 33 stops against the Mustangs.

“Whenever you can beat quality teams like Guelph and Western you have to be pleased with the weekend,” said Hamlin. “In this league, it is pretty humbling and the parity is so incredible that you cant fall in love with ourselves too much, we’ve got some stuff to work but our guys played hard and smart. Our goaltenders are doing their jobs and they’re certainly making key saves at key times and we’re getting important goal scoring at the right times.”

Against Guelph, Konnor Haas scored a pair of goals with Sebastian Beauregard, Todd Ratchford and Scott Prier tallying singles. The Gryphons cut the lead to 3-2 early in the third before Haas’s second of the night gave Windsor the cushion they needed. Against Western, Tyson Ness opened the scoring when he beat Western defenceman Jed Rusk to gain a break and slid the puck past rookie goaltender Luke Peresinni.

Ratchford scored his fourth of the season when struck midway through the second period when he beat Peresinni glove-side to put Windsor up 2-0 before Western answered with a power play goal from Sean Callaghan to climb to within one. Justice Dundas tallied with under two minutes remaining in the period to restore Windsor’s two goal lead Richard kept the purple and white offence off the board during a lengthy two-man advantage in the third frame, turning away 13 shots over the final 20 minutes. Overall, Windsor out-shot 47-35. Julian Luciani recording the fourth Lancers goal of the evening on a late power play to sweep the weekend series.

“This weekend is a huge response from this team,” said Richard. “Especially heading into a tough weekend against UQTR and McGill and Ottawa after that so it’s for us, huge for the standings and I’m sure everyone will noticing those two wins across the country. I just feel on the ice we’re very close, we had 12 new guys last year so we’ve bonded and everyone is playing for the name on the front of the jersey, so we have to keep that going.”

The Lancers now head on the road for a long road trip to Quebec to take on the UQTR Patriots in a weekend double-header. First game is at Le Colisee Oct. 28 with puck-drop at 7 p.m. followed by a mid-afternoon contest at Arena de Becancour Oct. 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m.