Women’s Soccer Wrap Up Home Playoff Game With Four-Point Weekend

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancers women’s soccer team earned four important points in the OUA West division standings this weekend and with their 7-1-6 regular season record, have secured themselves at least one home playoff game at Alumni Field this year.

With Windsor firmly in fourth place with 27 points, the Lancers earned the right to host a first-round OUA playoff game at Alumni Field Oct. 26. The team’s likely opponent is the fifth-place McMaster, but with the Guelph Gryphons only slightly ahead by three points, the final two matches of the regular season will determine final seeding.

Lancers head coach Steve Hart said it was very important for the team to clinch a home playoff game but was intrigued to learn their regular season finale could potentially determine third place in the OUA West division.

“I’m very proud of them,” said Hart. “We thought it would come down to next weekend but no matter what we’ll be at home next Wednesday. The league is pretty tight this year so it’s going to come down to who comes into the playoffs the most fit.”

After the Windsor women took a 2-0 lead over the Laurier Golden Hawks with two goals from Cassie Chretien, they were eventually caught in the second half and battled to a 2-2 draw Oct. 14. Two days later, the Lancers fell behind 1-0 early in their match against the Waterloo Warriors before they exploded for three second half goals to secure three points.

Chretien once again had the scoring touch, burying another two goals to bring her season total to seven. Windsor’s third goal was scored by fourth year senior Becca Feurth, who has eight goals to her credit this year. Anchored up front by rookie import Abby Hunt’s eight goals through 14 games, Windsor boasts the top-three scoring combo in the entire OUA West division.

Over the course of the weekend, the Lancers fought through a bevy of challenges but team captain Giulia Barile said it was all valuable experience moving forward.

“Last few games of the season we not only earned well-needed points but we also built on playing well as a team so we are ready for the playoffs,” said Barile. “We should have had three points [against Laurier] so today we wanted to fight hard – even when we were a goal down to get the win. We’re feeling good and ready to tackle the last weekend of the regular season.”

The Lancers now head to the highway to complete their final two games of the regular season on the road. First, Windsor will battle the first-place York Lions at 1 p.m. Oct. 22 before closing out their schedule against Guelph Oct. 23. Game time is 1 p.m.