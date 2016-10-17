Lawrence, Sparrow Lead Women’s Hockey Over Brock

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

Krystin Lawrence scored two goals and rookie goaltender Morgan Farrow made 26 saves for the Windsor Lancers women’s hockey team in a 2-1 triumph over the Brock Badgers at South Windsor Arena Oct. 17.

After building a quick 2-0 lead, Lancers head coach Jim Hunter said his team got comfortable and allowed the Badgers to stick around late in the contest but was happy to see Farrow come up with a win in her first OUA regular season start.

“I think Morgan stole that one for us,” said Hunter. “It’s been a long time since we’ve won a game that we didn’t deserve. I thought they outworked us but we’re going to take our three points and regroup here. Now we understand that every night we have to compete and we have to be better than we were tonight.”

The three goals scored in the game all came within the opening 12 minutes of play. Lawrence made sure Windsor hit the scoreboard first, firing a shot past Badgers goaltender Jensen Murphy just 30 seconds into the game. Lawrence followed up with her second of the game just six minutes later to give the Lancers a 2-0 lead.

“I thought we had a solid first period but after we went up 2-0, we got comfortable,” said Hunter. “In this league you can’t get comfortable. One thing you don’t want to do is leave a team hanging around where a bad bounce or a bad call is going to decide a game.”

The Badgers cut Windsor lead’s in half midway through the first period when Kiana Tobia took a set up pass from Christina Ieradi and Melissa Hurrell and put the puck behind the Lancers rookie netminder at 11:57.

The final two periods came down to a battle of goaltenders. Some ill-advised penalties on both sides opened up offensive opportunities late in the third period – but neither net-minder blinked. In the closing seconds, Lancers captain Jill Rops tucked the puck into an empty goal, but the final buzzer had already been made. Farrow finished the game with 26 saves in the Windsor win and Murphy made 27 in the Badgers loss.

“We had a couple penalties near the end where they could have scored to get a point or an overtime win,” said Hunter. “Our job here is to make sure when we go up 2-0, we continue to put pressure on them and don’t allow teams to stick around – especially in our own building.”

The win pushes the Lancers record to 1-1 on the season after dropping their home-opener to the Western Mustangs three days prior, while Brock falls to 1-0-1. In 2015, the Lancers did not earn their first victory until seven games into the season and Lawrence said it means a lot for their team to get off to much quicker start.

“Last year we didn’t start off well at all and after coming off of a 6-2 loss to Western, we really bounced back and thankfully we got the win,” said Lawrence. “We got those three points we needed against Brock and they almost had us but we kept our cool, kept going and worked hard. We got it done.”

The Lancers now hit the road for a long trip to North Bay and Sudbury for a pair of contests, beginning against the Nipissing Lakers at 7:30 p.m. on Friday Oct. 21. Windsor wraps up their weekend when they play the Laurentian Voyageurs the next afternoon at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 22. Both games can be viewed via live-stream on oua.tv.