Lancers Football Falls At Queen’s Homecoming

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancers football dropped their final road game of the regular season in a 55-5 loss to the Queen’s Gaels in front of a sellout crowd of over 8,000 people at the newly renovated Richardson Stadium.

The Gaels improved to 3-4 on the year with their homecoming victory and took sole possession of the sixth and final playoff position in the OUA conference. Windsor falls to 2-5 and will battle the Laurier Golden Hawks in their final regular season game at Alumni Field Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.

Lancers offensive right tackle Drew Desjarlais said it was a tough task going into Queen’s homecoming with a capacity crowd and a Gaels squad ready for any invaders. Despite previous homecoming upsets to Laurier over the past few years, it would not be their fate on this day.

“They were sure ready for whatever we had,” said Desjarlais. “We were all excited to play in front of that crowd, last year we played really well at Laurier’s homecoming and we thought we’d have an advantage but once we came out for coin toss, you could tell they wanted it. Coach [Joe D’Amore] said we had a chance to control our own destiny but we couldn’t pull it off, I guess. They wanted to get into the playoffs more then we did.”

Lancers quarterbacks Casey Wright and Jalen Brady shared duties at pivot against Queen’s, combining for 8 completions on 21 passes for 102 yards. On the ground, Tarrence Crawford led the Lancers rushing attack with 58 yards and receiver Cassel Jones caught three receptions for 45 yards.

The Gaels outscored the Lancers 19-0 in the opening quarter and built a 26 point lead in the second before Lancers kicker Clark Green drove the ball 37-yards through the uprights to put Windsor on the board. After a 22-point third quarter, the Gaels conceded a safety in the fourth to round out the scoring for Windsor.

Heading into their final game of the regular season against Laurier (6-1), Desjarlais said the best thing the team can do is compete and build whatever momentum they can in their last week. Windsor’s graduating seniors will be honoured prior to kick-off.

“We’re hoping to send the seniors off with a decent day and give our seniors an effort they will remember,” said Desjarlais. “On all sides of the ball, we didn’t put up very good numbers so we need to find a way to score and find a way to succeed.”

Windsor’s final home game will also be Minor Football Day at Alumni Field Oct. 22. All minor football players in Windsor – Essex County receive free admission to the game but must remember to wear their team jersey to the game. Gates open at 12 p.m. and kick-off between the Lancers and Golden Hawks is 1 p.m.