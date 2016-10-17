Feasey’s Hat-trick Leads Lancers Men’s Hockey Over Lakehead

by Brett Hedges

The Windsor Lancers men’s hockey team salvaged a weekend split with the Lakehead Thunderwolves, rebounding from a 4-3 loss Oct. 14 with a 6-3 triumph in the latter of a two-game weekend set in Thunder Bay.

Windsor’s Todd Ratchford registered four points (two goals, two assists), Brennan Feasey scored a hat trick and rookie goaltender Kris Joyce made 27 in the 6-3 victory against the Wolves Oct. 15, pushing the Lancers record to .500 in the young OUA regular season.

Feasey sandwiched a pair of power play goals around a Tyson Ness tally to take a 4-1 lead early in the second period. After Lakehead’s Cody Alcock cut the score to 4-2, Feasey’s third goal of game gave the Lancers a three-goal gap they would not relinquish. Ratchford’s second goal of the night went into the empty net and sealed the victory for Windsor, whose record now sits at 2-2- through the opening two weeks of regular season competition in the OUA West division.

The night before, Windsor held leads of 2-0 and 3-2 before Lakehead responded with two special teams goals in a 4-3 loss. Justice Dundas registered two points with one goal and one assist with singles scored by forwards Steve Anthony and Kyle Haas. Lancers second year goaltender Blake Richard stopped 18 shots in the loss while Lakehead’s made 19 saves in victory.

Lancers team captain Blake Blondeel said it was a good series for his team as they continue to find consistency early in the season.

“I thought the series went well, it was nice to hold a lead in the second game and get the win and learn from that,” Blondeel said. “We’re growing as a team and it’s important to start separating ourselves above a .500 team as we move through the upcoming weeks.”

The Lancers come back home to South Windsor Arena to host a pair of contests against OUA West rivals the Guelph Gryphons and Western Mustangs. Windsor opens up the weekend with Gryphons, Oct. 21 and follow up with a battle against the Mustangs, Oct. 22.

“We are just looking to play our game for a full 60 minutes and things should go our way,” said Blondeel.

Puck-drop for both games will be 7:30 p.m. and can be viewed via live-stream on oua.tv.