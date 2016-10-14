Women’s Hockey Drops Home-Opener To Western Mustangs

Story by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

Photos by Chris Mailloux

The Lance – Staff Photographer

The Windsor Lancers women’s hockey team dropped their opening game of the OUA regular season 6-2 to the Western Mustangs at South Windsor Arena Oct. 13.

The Mustangs were led by fourth year senior Lyndsay Kirkham’s three goal hat-trick. Windsor fifth year forward Shawna Lesperance scored both Lancers goals with junior Krystin Lawrence picking up two assists. Lancers rookie goaltender Molly Jenkins made 21 saves in net for the Lancers, while Mustangs keeper Kate Jacobs earned the win in net for the visitors by making 15 saves.

Western’s Anthea Lasis opened the scoring midway on an individual play midway through the first period. Windsor’s Lesperance tied the game five minutes later when she scored her first of the night on the power play with assists by Larissa Borowiec and Lawrence. Windsor and Western went into the first intermission knotted 1-1 but the Mustangs would net five more goals in succession before Lesperance scored her second of the night to round out the scoring in the third.

Western’s April Clark registered three assists for the visitors to go along with Kirkham’s hat-trick while Alyssa Chiarello and Amanda Moore scored singles for the Mustangs.

Windsor will have a chance to even up their record when returns to the ice to host the Brock Badgers (2-0) at South Windsor Arena Oct. 15. Puck-drop is 4 p.m.