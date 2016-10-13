UWindsor Student Meets Duke And Duchess To Discuss Mental Health

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

There were only 19 people from the thousands who work for Jack.org present on a boat with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and one of those people was a UWindsor student.

That person was 22-year-old family and social relations student Jessica Tetreault-Fazio, a hard-working individual who was specifically chosen because of her dedication to Jack.org.

On Oct. 1, she and 18 other people boarded a Sails and Life Training Society boat in Victoria, B.C. with Prince William and his wife, Kate. Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry have created their own mental health project in the U.K. called Heads Together. With the duke and duchess already planning to be in Canada, they figured why not take a look at what mental health organizations are doing here and came to be connected with Jack.org.

Their interest was particularly what made the experience so memorable for Tetreault-Fazio.

“They wanted to hear from us, why we got involved, what we’re doing in our communities, what kind of change we’re seeing,” said Tetreault-Fazio. “So they were really interested in our personal lives, they were so responsive and interested in us and I just feel so honoured. It was amazing, it was really great.”

She and the other members of Jack.org were asked to express what got them involved in the mental health group. She got involved specifically because of trends she noticed in her hometown and in Windsor.

“I grew up in Sarnia and when I was in high school, there was a string of youth suicides and no one knew how to respond. We were like, ‘Why is this happening? What do we do from here?’ and I noticed nobody was talking about it,” said Tetreault-Fazio. “That’s why I wanted to get involved but I didn’t get involved until I came here. Even here, I noticed the same lack of conversation and I think you see it anywhere. People aren’t talking about mental health or they weren’t and they need to.”

Although there are many more mental health initiatives available, fewer are available specifically to engage youth audiences. But that’s where Jack.org comes in – it is a national network of young leaders who are fighting to end the stigma around mental health. This organization gives youth a chance to say what needs to be changed, which Tetreault-Fazio said was particularly notable in this excursion with the duke and duchess.

“Whether you struggle or you don’t, we all have physical health and mental health and we just need to talk about it,” said Tetreault-Fazio. “That’s my favourite part of Jack.org is they empower us to talk about it by giving youth the microphone. They send these 19 people to meet with the duke and duchess. They could have told them what we’re doing, but they let us do it and that’s admirable.”

Jack.org all started because of one student at Queen’s University named Jack Windeler. According to Jack.org’s about page, Windeler was a “funny and bright” student who struggled with a mental illness. Not feeling comfortable to seek help, he eventually died by suicide, something that caused a shift in the mindset of those at the university and in the community, leading to the creation of Jack.org.

Jack.org is made up of three parts: chapters (different places can sign themselves up as chapters to create change in their communities), talks (allows either youth to become speakers or schools to have speakers present information about mental health awareness) and summits (where 200 delegates gather to take part in a “mental health initiative summit.” These summits have workshops, keynote speakers and more).

Tetreault-Fazio in particular takes part in all three, visiting summits when she can, being available to book as a speaker and has created a chapter of her own at the university.

But that’s not all she does. Some may also know Tetreault-Fazio as the person who is flipping burgers during the Shinerama barbecues, that being started at UWindsor because of her too.

She’s always on the go, even turning her own reading week into a time for work.

Even though she said she is now exhausted, the trip was a wonderful and necessary experience that she thinks will hopefully make a difference.

“I think it definitely puts us on this national platform and gives us attention. It shows that this is important and people care about this and we should be caring about this, we should be talking about it,” said Tetreault-Fazio. “One of the things that we say at Jack.org is one in five people will struggle with a mental illness but one in five people have mental health so all of us have mental health. So I think talking with the duke and duchess really brings that home that I have mental health and so do they so we should all be talking about it regardless of our status, who we are or where we come from.”