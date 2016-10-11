Vizirakis Shutout Leads Lancer Men’s Soccer To Victory Against Western

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancers men’s soccer team took the lead early and defended it all the way up to the final whistle for a 1-0 shut out victory over the Western Mustangs under the lights at Alumni Field Oct. 7.

In the second minute of the match Windsor’s Frederico Ferrari converted on a Western defensive miscue and deposited the ball into the open net to give the Lancers a 1-0 lead. In the 57th minute a Windsor handball gave Mustangs Parker Seymour a penalty shot – but it would emphatically denied. Lancers senior goalkeeper Kyle Vizirakis made a diving save to his left on a penalty kick and followed up with a rebound save, snagging the rebound away from a Mustang invader.

“I went with my instincts,” said Vizirakis. “I know [Seymour] from our summer league, I know what kind of player he is and I just went with my instincts. When I saw him step I went to my left and he went with me so I was lucky.”

Lancers head coach Steve Hart called the save “a game-changer” for a team battling for a shot to host an OUA playoff game as one of the top four seeds or to travel as the fifth or sixth-place team in the opening round.

“At that point in my heart I think we had it because when you have all of that emotional adrenaline running that way and your keeper makes a save on a penalty, it’s a different games after,” said Hart. “This has done a great thing for us and we’ll take it from there. I learned a lot tonight.”

A one game suspension to senior forward Iowuna Jumbo left head coach Hart with a hole up front and forced him to be creative. A new alignment contributed to their fast start and a speedy, opportunistic attack was displayed over 90 minutes against Western.

“With Jumbo being suspended, we had to change formation and change our whole way of thinking,” said Hart. “Today we had speed galore up top. I learned a new formation tonight and I liked very much what I saw.”

The win avenges Windsor’s 2-1 loss to the Mustangs Aug. 31 and was Vizirakis’s fourth shut out of 2016 and the 15th of his Lancers career. Windsor now sits in sixth place of the OUA West division standings with 16 points and a 4-4-4 record with four games remaining in the regular season.

“This game was huge for us, we’re in a playoff race and going forward into our last four matches we need a couple big wins,” said Vizirakis. “[Western] is probably one of the better teams in my opinion so it is huge taking points off of them.”

The Lancers will enjoy a week off before hosting the Laurier Golden Hawks (6-5-1) for a Friday night match at Alumni Field Oct. 14 (8:15 p.m.). Vizirakis said he prefers the evening start time as it promotes a better in-game atmosphere for the athletes and the fans.

“I love playing under the light, I think we’re a better team,” said Vizirakis. “I think it gives us the day to repair better – I know I do. With all of the hype leading into the game I think players get more mentally prepared. Hopefully we take three points off of Laurier.”

Windsor wraps up the weekend when they battle the Waterloo Warriors (2-9-1) in a Sunday afternoon contest at Alumni Field scheduled for 3:15 p.m.