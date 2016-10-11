Spitfires Power Play Fuels Perfect Weekend

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Spitfires rounded out a three-win weekend on Thanksgiving Sunday with a 5-4 overtime victory over the London Knights at the WFCU Centre Oct. 9.

Spitfires defensemen Jalen Chatfield scored his first goal of the season with an OT-winner in the final minute of extra time, wiring a wrist shot past Knights goaltender Tyler Parson off the post-and-in on an odd-man rush. Windsor scored three power play goals against London and Spits head coach Rocky Thompson said special teams were huge in an emotional battle between bitter rivals.

“I’m really impressed with how our power play has been working, it’s done a great job so far this year,” said Thompson. “There is obviously we’ve got a lot of talent on that power play and we’ve been able to switch guys out at the top of it. I thought our penalty kill came up big when we had to at the end. To limit them to one goal on four power plays … that wasn’t easy but our guys dug deep. They did what they needed to do and at the end of overtime, when we got our chance, Chatty hit a beautiful shot.”

Anchoring Windsor’s prolific power is third-year center Logan Brown, who was named Ontario Hockey League player of the week after posting eight points – two goals and six assists – in three victories over Mississauga, Guelph and London over a four-day span despite sporting a short bench.

“Any time you can sweep a weekend it’s definitely good, at one point during the weekend we only had nine forwards so in league it’s tough to go every second shift. We were pretty gassed on the bench in overtime and any time you can get contributions from the entire team that’s huge. It wasn’t just goals, it was blocking shots, getting pucks out and winning face-offs. It’s all of the little things.”

In the Spitfires 4-2 win over the Steelheads at the WFCU Centre Oct. 6, Brown scored one goal and one assist. The next day he followed up with another two points in a 5-4 victory over the Storm and capped off the weekend with four assists in Windsor’s 5-4 overtime victory over the Knights Oct. 9.

Brown’s precision passing is a big reason why the Spitfires have score 14 times on 41 power plays (34.2%), totaling 10 assists and 12 power play points with the man advantage. The 18-year old Brown has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in just six games since returning from training camp with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, who selected him 11th overall in the 2016 NHL draft.

“It’s obviously such a big year for us hosting the Memorial Cup and we really want to prove to people right from the beginning that we’re here to go,” said Brown. “Regardless of what happens or who is in our lineup, we are ready to go. The only thing we can control is our work ethic and with our characters and our coaches and assistants, we can outwork every team in this league, and if you do that you’re going to give yourself a chance to win every night.”

Windsor is in first place of the OHL’s West division with a 6-2 regular season record and will play host to the Flint Firebirds Oct. 13 (7:05 p.m.) before heading to London for a rematch with the Knights at Budweiser Gardens Oct. 14 with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

Spitfires defencemen Tyler Nother [Photo by // Kevin Jarrold]