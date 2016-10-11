Ravens Pull Away From Lancers In Big Second Half

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancers football team fell to the Carleton Ravens 53-10 in a rare Friday afternoon game at MNP Park in Ottawa Oct. 7.

With the loss, the Lancers regular season record falls to 2-4 with two games left in their schedule and are vying for the sixth and final spot in the OUA playoffs with three other teams. The Ravens improved to 5-2 on the year and will enjoy their bye week before their season finale against the win-less Waterloo Warriors Oct. 22.

The Lancers trailed the Ravens 14-7 late in the first half before a 106-yard punt return by Carleton’s Tunde Adeleke put the home team up 21-7 at halftime. Carleton’s offence scored four touchdowns in a 32-point second half and finished the game with 483 net yards.

“We hung around in the first half but once they got the punt return we lost momentum,” said Lancers head coach Joe D’Amore. “In the second half, their size leaned on us. We ran the ball well but had to give it up once we fell behind.”

Windsor running back Tarrence Crawford led the Lancers rushing attack with 123 yards on 22 carries plus five receptions for 41 yards. Lancers quarterback Casey Wright completed 12-of-23 passes for 117 yards and kicker Clark Green booted three field goals to score nine of the team’s ten points.

“We made three trips to the red zone and didn’t score,” said D’Amore. “Defense got tired in the second half and they wore us down.”

In the first quarter, the Ravens took a 4-0 lead before Green kicked his first of three Windsor field goals on the day from 25-yards. On Windsor’s next possession, the Lancers drove 75-yards and punted the ball through the end zone to tie the game 4-4. The Ravens responded shortly after with a 75-yard drive of their own, capped with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jesse Mills to Nathaniel Behar. Green and Ravens kicker Mike Domagala traded field goals to make the score 14-7 before Adeleke’s highlight-reel touchdown.

The Ravens scored three touchdowns in succession before the Lancers got back on the scoreboard in the second half when Clark added his final field goal of the game from 20-yards out. From that point on, Carleton found the end zone three more times, added another field goal with one rouge to round of the scoring.

The Lancers will once again pack their bags and endure a long road trip up the 401 highway next weekend when they travel to Kingston to play the 2-4 Queen’s Gaels in their homecoming game at the brand new Richardson Stadium Oct. 15. Windsor, Queen’s, Guelph and York are the four OUA teams with 2-4 records vying for the sixth playoff seed.

“It’s a big game next week against Queen’s so we need to get back Monday and get ready,” said D’Amore.

Kick-off against the Gaels is 1 p.m. and can be viewed live on OUA.tv.