Host for the Holidays Means a Home for Thanksgiving

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor



Each year, thousands upon thousands of Canadians and Americans celebrate all they are thankful for while being in the presence of loved ones and friends.

Many things are often associated with this holiday, a turkey for instance. But although this is the usual for many in Canada and the U.S., it isn’t the usual for everyone residing in these countries. For international students in particular, it means one more day away from family for a holiday they either usually cherish or don’t have at all back home.

To make it so international students are not alone during Thanksgiving, the International Student Centre at UWindsor puts on an event known as Host for the Holidays.

“It’s giving international students the chance to experience Canadian culture and your way of celebrating Thanksgiving,” said Brunilda Gjini, the coordinator of the Host for the Holidays who is also an international student herself. “Plus you give these students a feeling of having a family during the celebration time since most of them don’t have a chance to go back home.”

For students to get placed, their last day to sign-up is usually a few days before the weekend. As for families who wish to host international students, they must either be faculty, staff or alumni. If they are none of these, thorough background checks are conducted for suitability.

Once all the applications come in, they are paired up according to student needs.

“During the matching process, if a student has a special requirement, we accommodate,” said Gjini. “Say they don’t want to be in a house with a lot of teenagers because they don’t feel comfortable, we try to match all their requirements so they can feel as comfortable as possible.”

The option of specific requests is there but not all students do that. Take Anthony Okeke for example, a 19-year-old in his final year of software engineering in computer science. Okeke came from Nigeria and before him, his older brother was at UWindsor.

Okeke works at the ISC, but this year was his first time taking part in the Host for the Holidays event, not out of nervousness but simply out of disinterest. Since his stay in Canada, though, Okeke decided he would like to stay and get a job which means he would need to know about Thanksgiving.

Now, he is excited for the experience because he gets to learn about a holiday he doesn’t have back home, among other things.

“I think I can expect to meet a good family, find out more about them, their history, just ask general questions, tell them about myself and just learn,” said Okeke. “I really just want to learn from them and if they can learn from me too, I’ll present myself in a good way and tell them about my home country too.”

Another student who took part in the program for this Thanksgiving was in no way new to the idea. Last year, 26-year-old Pranay Sharma from India participated in the Christmas version of the Host for the Holidays program, where he was hosted by someone who worked at the Registrar’s office. He had a lot of fun then, singing Christmas carols and learning about Christmas so he figured, why not do it again.

Sharma, who is getting his masters in automotive engineering at UWindsor, spent his Thanksgiving this year at a church with many, many people, including a few international students. For some, the thought of being in a room with so many strangers may be terrifying, but Sharma said there is nothing students need to worry about.

“I think the family is always really warm, welcoming and won’t let you be nervous,” said Sharma. “Canadians are pretty friendly. You might be nervous for 10 minutes but then they get you to warm up to them pretty quickly.”

For families who are hesitant to have an international student over for the holidays, many of the families who have done it will tell you it is a great experience that can only make the holidays even better.

So although the chance is gone for Thanksgiving, there is still Christmas. Soula Serra, who was a host last year and would have been a host this year if it weren’t for having to go out of town, is one of these people who definitely suggest families participate whenever they can. Not only do staff and faculty gain a better understanding when teaching or interacting with international students, they will simply feel better as a result of partaking in this program.

“I think they should (do it) because it just makes them more thankful,” said Serra who works at the Windsor Leadership Association at UWindsor. “The whole point of Thanksgiving is to reflect back on what you’re thankful for and recognizing that some of these students don’t have their family here, it helps you to realize the importance of family and how much you can appreciate them that they are there. So it enhances Thanksgiving that way.”