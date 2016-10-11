Former Students Hold Wedding Ceremony in CAW Centre

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

On a typical day, the CAW Centre carries foot traffic so dense it could be a challenge just to hear your own thinking. But on the afternoon of Oct. 9, it was as quiet as a mouse, allowing for an intimate ceremony between two former graduates.

When Daniel Stefanovich proposed to loved ones to use the CAW for the wedding ceremony, he admitted some thought it was strange, but others knew it made more than complete sense. Before they made their emotional exchanges and presented themselves as Daniel and Kelly Stefanovich, they were students whose long-standing relationship originated in the University of Windsor, lending the ceremony to a wealth of nostalgia.

“It was the university where we met, it was the university where we fell in love and made so many great memories, so I thought that that would be a very unique and fitting place to say our vows,” Stefanovich said. “I wanted it to mean something for us, I didn’t kind of wanted to just get married in a generic place.”

Stefanovich says they met as far back as the first day of classes. He sat next to his friend Ryan, who at the time was the only person he knew. Having already made friends, Ryan made the introduction between Daniel and Kelly, marking the first of many encounters. At the time they were in separate relationships, but they had become quick friends, working together at all times throughout their Communication studies and hanging out whenever there was off time. A friendship had bloomed for the first two years, and upon the third it turned into a relationship, with St. Patrick’s Day in 2010 ultimately being a turning point when they revealed their interest in one another.

Stefanovich said there were a few moments when he knew Kelly was the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. For one thing she managed to make any bad day better, and even credits simpler moments like her falling asleep on him during a film history lecture.

“We had told each other that we liked each other, but kind of left it at that, and when she did that it was something that felt special, and then a month later we actually started dating,” Stefanovich said.

The ceremony in itself was straightforward. With chairs laid out in the commons area, the bridesmaids and groomsmen were the first to walk down the middle aisle, paving the way for the groom, and finally the bride. Classy, but not lavish, the ceremony was at a heightened emotion for the newlyweds, for they made their lifelong vows within the walls where the lives between them officially began.

Stefanovich initially had worries in having it in the CAW Centre, as there are many elements within which could have served as a distraction. Those elements never arrived, and with passing spectators he hoped it might make them think twice about the potential of their university experience.

“It might make people say ‘Why are these two getting married at the university?’,” Stefanovich said. “It might make them realize how much fun that they can have there.”