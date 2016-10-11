Amnesty Motion Passes for National Day of Action

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

The first senate meeting of the current academic year had numerous faculty and administration members present. However, there were also students like Raymond Hoang, who waited on a particular motion while donning a T-shirt which said to “Fight the fees.”

“For some reason, we tell people it’s a right, but we’re treating it as a privilege,” Hoang said.

Hoang and several other students were in the Toldo Building’s Weingarden Boardroom Oct. 7 as they waited upon a motion of academic amnesty for the National Day of Action, a movement collectively brought forth by the Canadian Federation of Students. Occurring on Nov. 2, the day of action will have students come together to fight rising tuition costs and ideally move to eliminate tuition payments entirely so post-secondary education is reasonably accessible to all.

With the day of action occurring from coast to coast on a Wednesday, the passing of the motion would allow students to attend the movement without the worry of academic penalty.

The last proposal was brought forth in February 2012 courtesy of former OPUS director Ian Clough. This year’s proposal had UWSA president Moussa Hamadani addressing the senate to call for a fully-funded system of post-secondary education, alluding to countries like Germany and Finland where tuition costs are covered by the government.

“The thought of paying for high school is ridiculous, right?” Hamadani said. “Nearly 70 per cent of new jobs in Canada require some form of higher education, and yet our governments have chosen to underfund our institutions and expect students to pay the difference.”

Discussion on the topic was open to the floor following Hamadani’s speech. Mechanical engineering assistant professor Dr. Jeff Defoe mildly contested the motion, with his concerns falling towards conflicts with class schedules which have already been established throughout the current semester.

“It just seems like it would have been better if this would have been brought to senate before the faculty had to make up syllabus for the Fall semester,” Defoe said.

Hamadani responded by saying they weren’t able to present the motion to senate in full until the day of, as it was still being discussed among the academic policy committee and going through the proper channels. The conversation was minimal in any case as the floor voted overwhelmingly in favour of the motion, with less than a combined handful voting in opposition and abstention. Following which, cheers broke out by students and “fight the fees” was momentarily chanted in the room.

Matthew Dunlop, the UWSA’s vice president of student advocacy felt very confident going into the meeting, as he received several notifications of endorsement in advance. He says the next step will include increasing awareness of the National Day of Action itself until it arrives come Nov. 2.

“We’re going to be having a whole bunch of different actions from the 17th to the 2nd to really start building momentum and be able to let people know November 2, let’s go all out,” Dunlop said.