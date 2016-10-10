Men’s Basketball Seek Improvement After Calgary Cup

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancers men’s basketball team showed peaks and valleys in their level of play much like the surrounding Rocky Mountain of Western Canada when they went 2-1 in tournament play at the Calgary Cup this past weekend.

The Lancers dropped a 99-64 decision to the host Calgary Dinos in the tournament’s opening game Oct. 6, but rebounded the next night to take an early 30-point lead and cruise to a 95-83 victory over the Mount Royal Cougars. Miqueel Martin led four Lancers in double-digit offense against Mount Royal with a 26 point performance. Djordje Babic scored 12 points with Pim Hurkmaans and Lukas Wood both chipping in 11.

Windsor pulled out some late game theatrics to pull out a victory over the Regina Cougars in their final tournament game Oct. 8. Martin capped off a 22 point game when he took an inbound pass from Tyler Persaud and banked home a game-winning three-point shot as time expired for a 70-67 final.

Windsor men’s hoops head coach Chris Oliver said his team got better, but staying better is the challenge.

“We played three quality quarters out of 12. The rest were unbalanced and inconsistent,” said Oliver. “The important thing is that because of those three quarters we now believe we can get better, and that we have a higher level.”

A tough shooting performance marred Windsor’s loss to Calgary, who are the defending CIS silver medalists. The next night the Lancers found their stroke against Mount Royal, shooting nearly 50 percent from the field.

“The hard thing at the beginning of a season, and for new players, is staying committed to what we do and how we do it,” said Oliver. “This is especially true when things aren’t going well. Calgary got to us early, and instead of focusing on the process we focused on individualism. Against Mount Royal we did more to help each other succeed and the result was better.”

Lancers captain Mike Rocca said overall he was happy Windsor was able to get two wins but team expectations are still a lot higher.

“We are no where close to where we want to be,” said Rocca. “I thought we were a lot better in help defence and rotations but still need to work on finishing possessions and playing hard for four quarters. Offensively we need to execute better by sprinting to spots and crashing the boards.”

Martin was Windsor’s lead scorer in all three of their Calgary Cup contests and Rocca said it is only a matter of time once the New York native gets comfortable in the Lancers system.

“It is a lot of new information for him and the details can sometimes be overwhelming but he is coming along very smoothly,” said Rocca. “He has a lot of heart and is another small guard who can defend and rebound. Next step for him is knowing when to pick his spots to attack 1-on-1 because with the right match-up he is hard to stop off the dribble.”

On top of their progression on the court, Rocca said the Western Canada road trip gave the Lancers an opportunity to get to know each other off the court. Windsor will hit the road to open the OUA regular season with a long trip to North Bay and Sudbury, Nov. 11 and 12.

“Everyone likes each other and it shows at team dinners with how much communication there is,” said Rocca. “A lot of teams underestimate team camaraderie but we want to focus on building relationships since we value it and see a direct correlation to communication on the court.”

The Lancers will host Wisconsin’s Carroll University Pioneers in an exhibition game at the St. Denis Centre Oct. 18 with tip-off at 6 p.m. Three days later they will participate in the RBC Brock Classic tournament over the weekend in St. Catharine’s Oct. 21 – 23rd.