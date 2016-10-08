Women’s Soccer Eye Home Playoff Game After Mustangs Draw

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancers women’s soccer team played to a scoreless draw with the Western Mustangs in a physical match under the lights at Alumni Field Oct. 7.

Lancers goaltender Krystin Lawrence stopped six Mustangs shots on goal to earn her fifth shutout through 12 regular season games but Windsor’s offence could only respond with one shot on goal in the 0-0 contest. Windsor currently sits in fourth position in the OUA West division standings with 23 points and a 6-1-5 record while Western sits slightly ahead with 26 points and a 7-0-5 record.

Lancers head coach Steve Hart said a lack of physical presence from his team caused him to lose his temper with the women at half.

“I don’t mind being beaten but we were getting physically pushed off the ball … I just wasn’t happy with my players accepting it and backing off challenges,” said Hart. “But they came out better in the second half, they won their 50/50 balls and that’s what they needed to do. They needed to win those challenges and in the second half, Western knew they were in a game.”

The Lancers began the OUA women’s soccer regular season unbeaten after nine matches and tasted defeat for the first time against McMaster Oct. 2, surrendering a game-winning goal in the 88th minute of a 1-0 loss at Alumni Field Oct. 2. With three points and bragging rights at stake against a conference rival, Lawrence thought Windsor’s intensity against Western could have been a lot better.

“This match was an important one to win because of how close the standings are right now but unfortunately we came out with another tie and now we sit fourth behind Guelph,” said Lawrence. “We didn’t get many shots nor many opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net. We’re an unbelievable team when we are all working together and everything clicks and hopefully we can get that going again.”

The Lancers have four games remaining in their OUA regular season schedule. The Laurier Golden Hawks and Waterloo Warriors are on tap to visit Alumni Field next week before the Lancers pack their bags and travel to battle the York Lions and Brock Badgers Oct. 22 and 23rd.

“We have two big games next week against the Laurier and Waterloo then we go into our final weekend against York and Brock,” said Lawrence. “We will be working hard in practice to fix the little things so we can go on a winning streak again and get those important points in the next four games.”

Next, Windsor will host Laurier (4-3-5) at Alumni Field for a Friday night match-up, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. Two days later the Lancers host the Warriors (0-10-2) in a Sunday afternoon contest at 1 p.m. Oct. 16.