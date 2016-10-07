Women in Engineering Host Rooftop Double Feature

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky as the sun began to set, leading to an ideal movie night within a rather unique location.

Students brought blankets, food and friends as Women in Engineering hosted a movie night on the garden rooftop of the Centre for Engineering Innovation the evening of Oct. 6. With just a $2 admission, students were treated to a double feature, with one chosen by WiE and the other the result of a community pick.

The first feature was the Bollywood film ‘Three Idiots’, which aptly tells the story of three engineering students. Out of approximately 70 votes for the community pick, 30 of those went to Disney’s ‘Mulan’, effectively serving as the latter half of the double feature.

With the movie night at its third year, it is one of Women in Engineering’s biggest community events according to president Eleane Paguaga-Amador. What began as a simple fundraising idea has evolved into one with a continuously strong turnout.

“We had 60 people confirmed to the event, but I guess through word of mouth people have been saying ‘oh yeah we’re going to show up for the event’, so we honestly don’t know how many people are going to show up,” Paguaga-Amador said.

Paguaga-Amador says this event is the only one which actively utilizes the CIE rooftop, and while Women in Engineering has been involved in campus for quite a while, it started back from scratch over the past few years, and as a result they’re able to consider the idea of additional events to use this space.

“Most of our events have been just to get money. Now we have enough basis and we have enough people that know who we are, that we can just hold events for fun,” Paguaga-Amador said. “So we hope to get more social events out here, because the roof is beautiful.”