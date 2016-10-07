UWindsor Makes Appearance In Education Ranking For First Time

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

Within the past decade, a long-list of changes has come to the UWindsor campus.

As a result, it has made it to the Times Higher Education rankings for the very first time. The rankings came out a couple weeks ago and it was discovered UWindsor was ranked 796. Although some may not see the significance of such a ranking, the director for Public Affairs and Communications John Coleman said when looking at the grand scheme of things, it’s a huge achievement.

“It’s a great accomplishment to be included in this group,” said Coleman. “There are 20,000 universities in the world and we are among the group of 980 universities and who have officially been counted as part of the rankings.”

The Times Higher Education rankings are well-respected, according to Coleman. Founded in 2004, this weekly magazine provides a list of the world’s best universities, looking at everything from “teaching, research, international outlook and reputation.” According to their website, not only are they trusted by universities to provide accurate rankings, they’re trusted by governments and by students looking to attend a university.

There are many reasons why students, staff and faculty will say UWindsor deserves a ranking. For Coleman, that list is extensive. For starters, it has a student focus with many different programs, but that is in no way the only thing UWindsor has to offer.

“We have strong student-faculty relationships, exceptional award-winning faculty and innovative staff, as well as diversity and internationalization. UWindsor is creating a world-class hub for innovation, research and the latest in classroom teaching technology,” said Coleman. “The main campus is also located next to North America’s busiest international border crossing on the Detroit River, and looks out over one of Canada’s most beautiful waterfronts. Nearby, you’ll find big-league sports, big-name entertainment and scores of restaurants and outdoor cafes. Windsor is also Canada’s southernmost city and has some of the country’s best weather.”

With this ranking out and with even more changes coming to UWindsor, who knows what will happen the next time a ranking is released. From what has already been done, UWindsor not only made it to the list, it jumped ahead of around 200 other schools. Only time will tell what the new arts buildings will do to the ranking and what else UWindsor has in store.