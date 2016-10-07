Promise Banners Bring Awareness to Students

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

With a smaller campus than most, UWindsor has often provided itself on its ability to be inclusive.

Ask anyone who works at the school or anyone who has been there for a significant period of time and they will most likely tell you something along the lines of, “UWindsor makes you feel included and connected.”

Well, now UWindsor has done that even further with the creation of PROMISE banners. There are about five or so of these banners plastered among various buildings, so large they can be seen from miles away. Each one has a current student on them with the words “PROMISE” written at the bottom of each in large, yellow print.

The idea came about after UWindsor wanted to find what should be done next. After consulting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and others, it was found that what they really wanted was to make students more visible as an integral part of promoting the university.

“As President Alan Wildeman said in his recent campus update, the goal of *protected email* is to leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that the University is a place for students and a place that believes in the power of knowledge to make a better world,” said John Coleman, the director for Public Affairs and Communication. “It reflects our belief that we all have within us the promise to be someone better, the promise to show that we are more capable than we, or others, might believe, the promise to contribute to making the world we live in a better place.”

The promise banners are part of the *protected email* campaign, as mentioned by Coleman. Since it’s part of a campaign, not only does it give pride to current students, it acts as a recruiting tool for potential future students.

“It’s a great time to tell everyone about everything that’s going on. There’s lots of optimism, a sense of pride on campus,” said Coleman. “The goal is to tell the story about what a great place this is to get an education, enjoy a wonderful student experience and to show students the opportunities they can create for themselves.”