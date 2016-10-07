Lancers Men’s Basketball Prepared For Battle At Calgary

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancers men’s basketball team is in Western Canada this weekend to test themselves against the Calgary Dinos and other stiff competition in preseason tournament action.

One day after a 97-59 exhibition victory over the Fanshawe Falcons at the St. Clair HealthPlex in Chatham, Oct. 4, Lancers head coach Chris Oliver and his team boarded a plane to Calgary, Alta., to take part in the three-day Calgary Cup tournament. Windsor kicks off tournament play against the 2015-16 CIS silver medalists Dinos at Jackson Gym, Oct. 6. Tip-off is 8 p.m. MT/ 5 p.m. ET.

“Playing the defending national silver medalists in their gym, plus other Canada West teams, will expose our needs and improvement areas for the coming weeks leading into our play,” said Oliver. “We are grateful for the competition and know we will need to make a big leap in all areas to improve our process.”

Following up an 85-80 overtime victory over the Lambton Lions last week, Oliver said his team played harder defensively against Fanshawe which paved their way to victory but will need to continue to work on many details of their game.

“It was the first time I felt like we played multiple possessions of defense with five players on the same page,” said Oliver. “Repeating that over and again, possession after possession, will be a constant theme for this team.”

Against the Falcons, newcomer guard Micqueel Martin led the Lancers in scoring with 19 points while senior point guard Mike Rocca put up 15. Windsor’s 6’7″ first year forward Anthony Zrvnar chipped in with 13 points.

Rocca said Windsor’s energy and compete levels and their defensive communication against Fanshawe was a positive sign but there is plenty of things left to iron out on both sides of the floor prior to their weekend slate of games against Canada West competition.

“We need to improve our off ball positioning and moving our feet, offensively we need to execute more efficiently,” said Rocca. “This weekend will be a good test for us to tell us where we stand nationally. We play some really good teams and we will need to take care of the details every possession for us to be successful. A lot of new guys on our team but each day we are making improvements which is the goal.”

Other teams slated to compete in the tournament include the University of Regina Cougars and the Mount Royal University Cougars. The Lancers battle Mount Royal Oct. 7th in their nearby campus gym, Kenyon Court with tip-off at 8 p.m. MT/ 5 p.m. ET. Windsor rounds out their week of competition back in Calgary, Oct. 8 against Regina with an early afternoon tip-off of 3 p.m. MT/ 12 p.m. ET.