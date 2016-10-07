Farmers Market Provides Long List of Benefits for Students

Story by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

Photos by Dan Gray

The Lance – Volunteer Photographer

For about the third year now, the UWSA has brought the farmer’s market experience to UWindsor and students love it.

Although the farmer’s market wasn’t particularly large, it did have quite a bit to offer, all of which was local. To the students, the local-factor is a big deal.

“This is not shipped in from the states or anything like that. It is stuff that’s grown here in Ontario and these are people that live here and work here and we support local,” said Zack Grosh, a fourth-year drama student. “It is good stuff and you’re supporting people who are local, making sure money goes back into the Ontario economy.”

Each tent had something different for not just taste buds, but for the natural seekers. A long-list of items could be found such as pickled items, all-natural soaps and sprays, specialty teas, coffee mug cozies to of course fruits and vegetables and cheeses.

The cheeses were particularly special to one fourth-year drama and English Literature Creative Writing student who during the first year of the farmer’s market, found it was just what she needed.

“Cheese,” said Nathanya Barnett when asked why she was at the farmer’s market. “The cheese bar is really great and it’s all Southwestern Ontario cheese. There’s a cheese place near where I’m from and I was really homesick last year and so I bought the same cheese I buy when I’m back home.”

Of course, cheese isn’t the only thing that brings her there. Just about every benefit that can be thought of she has noticed, including the convenience factor.

“It is good quality stuff and it’s really cheap, convenient and fresh. I didn’t buy vegetables because I’m going home for reading week but I would be if I wasn’t going home because it is so hard to get to a grocery store when you don’t have a car,” said Barnett. “The bus system is great and especially with the bus pass, but using the bus to go to Walmart to get groceries is a pain and I’ve done it but now if I just need apples or something, it’s really easy to come here. So I’ve been doing this since the farmer’s market opened.”

Every Thursday until the end of October, the farmer’s market will be opened from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. So if you missed your opportunity, don’t worry, you still have a few more chances to eat local and fresh.