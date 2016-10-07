Addison, Vilardi Help Spitfires Double Up Mississauga

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

Jeremiah Addison registered four points while Gabriel Vilardi scored one goal and added two assists in his season debut to lead the Windsor Spitfires in a 4-2 victory over the Mississauga Steelheads in front of 3,946 fans in attendance at the WFCU Centre, Oct. 6.

Spitfires centre Logan Brown also picked up a pair of points while goaltender Mike DiPietro stopped 25 of 27 shots on goal in the win for Windsor, who improve to 4-2 so far in the OHL regular season. Addison’s first goal as a Spitfire proved to be the winner, deflecting Brown’s slap shot into the net during a power play while his second went into the empty net and sealed the victory.

After a 4-2 loss to the Oshawa Generals last weekend, Spitfires head coach Rocky Thompson said this week was about getting back to the foundation as a hockey club.

“We want to be the hardest working team in the league, the hardest team to play against, the hardest fore-checking team and we want to play together,” said Thompson. “We had two great practices leading up to this game and I thought we came out great in the first too. Without some great goaltending by Mississauga, we could have been up early.”

The Spitfires peppered Steelheads goaltender Matt Mancina with 13 shots in the opening frame but it was DiPietro who made the biggest defensive play of either team in a scoreless first period, performing a cross-crease sliding save on Steelheads forward and fellow 2017 NHL draft prospect Owen Tippett.

The Steelheads cracked the scoreboard first with a short handed tally at 4:34 of the second period. A bad bounce at the blue-line during Windsor’s first power-play of the evening left DiPietro helpless on a give-and-go marker from Michael McLeod to Nathan Bastian to give the Steelheads a 1-0 lead.

Vilardi responded five minutes later for the Spitfires, scoring in his season debut when he finished off Addison’s cross-ice feed on a two-on-one to tie the game 1-1. Vilardi is coming off of a knee injury sustained during summer training and said there were portions of the game where his legs felt heavy but his knee felt strong throughout.

“The knee didn’t really bother me, I felt stronger for sure,” said Vilardi. “That first goal was huge, Addy made a nice play to me and I had to take an extra second to make sure I put it into the net.”

Later in the period, Vilardi and Addison also chipped in on Brown’s tally which put Windsor up 2-1, but Mississauga’s Damian Bourne would respond a mere 24 seconds later to keep the game knotted headed into the third.

In the third, Addison deflected Brown’s slap shot on goal during a power play goal. Vilardi was given the secondary assist at 3:22 of the third. Addison’s second goal of the game went into an empty net with 30 seconds remaining in regulation. Overall, Windsor outshot Mississauga 31-26.

“Our guys played hard, they ended up getting the lead and we weren’t perfect by any imagination but the sacrifices started happening late in the game,” said Thompson. “It was blocked shots, big face-off wins and the little things you need to do in those situations late in games to solidify the two points.”

The Spitfires will pack up the bus and head on to the highway for a battle with the Guelph Storm at the Sleeman Centre, Oct. 7 with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop. Windsor will return to the WFCU Centre for their first battle of the OHL regular season against the London Knights Oct. 9 with puck drop at 2:05 p.m.