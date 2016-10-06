Legendary Lancers Honoured at Alumni Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

There were no shortage of high-profile names among the inductees of the 2016 class of the University of Windsor Alumni Sports Hall of Fame ceremony this past weekend.

Headlining the lineup of legendary Lancers was their longtime cross country and track and field head coach Dennis Fairall, who was inducted alongside one of his former standout athletes Jacqueline (Malette) Biswas, a five time all-Canadian across both sports. Former three-time OUA all-star basketball player James (J.K.) Kennedy and Greg Wood, captain of Windsor’s 1975 Yates Cup OUA championship winning football team, were also inducted at the event Oct. 2.

“From a ceremony stand point, it was a class act by the Alumni office,” said a humbled Kennedy. “The way they treated the inductees, their families and guests from day one was top shelf. I played a long time ago and to be inducted is quite an honour that they still considered me good enough to go in. If you consider the athletes and the coaches I went in with, that’s a pretty elite class level of people. My star shines brighter just by the fact I am going in with those three.”

Fairall is widely recognized as one of the greatest coaches in the history of Canadian university sport, coaching Lancers cross country and track and field teams to 47 provincial and 25 national championships, winning coach of the year provincially or nationally 65 times over his 30 year tenure at UWindsor before taking full-time medical leave in fall 2015. In addition, two of Fairall’s earliest CIS championship teams (1991 men, 1992 women) were selected for Team Achievement Awards and celebrated the true athletic legacy they began.

In just three years at Windsor, Biswas earned all-Canadian honours in track and cross country five times, led the Lancers to three provincial team titles and won seven medals at the national championships. She was twice named a CIS Top 8 Academic All-Canadian and is the only Lancer in history to win both the Banner Shield (top female athlete) and DeMarco Award (top female student athlete) in the same year.

“Jackie is the penultimate in terms of female athletes,” said Kennedy. “There will be others who will be in the mix and in the discussion with regard to the greatest of all time for female athletes and others may say some were as good but I don’t think anyone could say anyone was better than her.”

Kennedy served three years as captain of the Lancers men’s basketball team and was named an all-star three times by the OUA. J.K.’s teams twice finished first in the OUA West division and twice qualified for the national final eight tournament. He also won a silver medal representing Team Ontario at the 1980 Canada Summer Games. Coming out of high school, Kennedy said he had only hoped to make the Lancers varsity team in his freshman season before being thrust into a leadership role after the departure of fellow Hall of Fame hoops star Stan Korosec.

“To be put into that position by your teammates is a privilege and for that to be heightened by going into the hall of fame is just like an exclamation mark,” said Kennedy. “Anyone who is elected to the hall of fame for a team sport, they don’t go in as an individual, they go in as a representative of their coaches, their family and for me I represent my teammates. It’s foolish for me to think I am there because I was any good, I had tremendous teammates and the coaching support was first class.”

Greg Wood made his mark as captain of the Lancer football team over three seasons, highlighted by the program’s lone Yates Cup Ontario University Championship in 1975. Wood also received the DeMarco Award as the top Lancers student-athlete in 1977.

UWindsor also honoured Gene Dziadura and Leo Shapiro with Sport Achievement Awards for their significant contributions beyond sport. Dziadura played baseball in the Chicago Cubs farm system, who later scouted and signed pitcher Fergie Jenkins, who became the first Canadian inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Dziadura also enjoyed a 35-year career as a teacher, coach and sports official at Chatham Collegiate Institute. Shapiro is a long time track and field official, who taught high school math for over 30 years and has organized many officiated track meets over the past four decades.