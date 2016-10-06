By-Election Process Underway With New CRO

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

With a history and criminology degree obtained within these campus walls, Sabrina Livingstone also obtained her paralegal and worked in real estate law before becoming the UWSA’s new Chief Returning Officer.

Having been at the position for merely the past few weeks, she said she’s doing a relatively dry run when it comes to the upcoming By-Elections, where a dozen Board of Directors positions are available from a near-equal amount of faculties. In looking through UWSA policies, by-laws and the student handbook, Livingstone feels comfortable with the already established structure, and the one fresh direction she’s taking so far currently lying in campus outreach.

“The things that I’m kind of changing more than anything are with marketing,” Livingstone said. “So I know with the past CROs were more social media, and I’m more class talks, meeting people.”

Livingstone has made the effort to engage students from almost every department, and feels it has ultimately paid off as students have generally become more responsive. With the nomination period officially under wraps, 12 Board of Directors positions are open in faculties which include FAHSS, Computer Science, Dramatic Art, and as a result of a recent resignation, Business as well. On top of being a representative for a respective department, Board of Directors members also assist in the overall activities and decision-making processes within the UWSA itself.

Since no new candidates can be added in past the Oct. 4 nomination deadline, Livingstone is diverting her efforts to maximize voter turnout, which she said has been low over the past few cycles. Having been a UWindsor student before, she understands departmental issues and frustrations from their perspective. But through additional talks in classrooms, she hopes to highlight how the only way to amend those issues is by voting in elections such as the one coming up.

“That’s something I’m trying to underline,” Livingstone said. “If you guys don’t vote, you’re never going to change the things you hate, or get things that you want.”

Nominated candidates will begin the campaigning process for the By-Election following reading week. An open forum will also be hosted before the elections themselves go underway come Oct. 26 and 27.

More information on the By-Election can be found on uwsa.ca/elections/by-election-2016.