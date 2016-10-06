AGW Returns With Art History Film Series

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

There was tea, coffee and cookies being served as attendees cozied up to an hour long film screening.

The Art Gallery of Windsor’s Art History Film series returned for its fourth year during the early afternoon of Oct. 5. Held in the AGW’s third floor within the Valiant Corporation Suite, the series circulates within the fall and spring seasons, where films related to art history are screened to audiences free of charge every Wednesday.

“We started as a way to bring people into the gallery, to give them something to do for lunchtime when they’re downtown, and it has been very successful,” said Molly Briggs, volunteer committee member for Art History Films.

The current season of the series revolves around “Raiders of the Lost Art” a six part documentary series produced in the United Kingdom which deals with hunting down and recovering vanished works of art. The series is presented through rare archival footage, historical re-enactments and expert commentary from art historians. The Oct. 5 screening showed the first of six parts, which dealt with Hitler’s Art Dealer.

“We had a very successful one that we did last fall that dealt with the same kind of topics,” Briggs said. “The audience gets very involved in this.”

The next screening from the “Raiders of the Lost Art” series will occur Oct. 12 and will touch upon the Hunt for Faberge Eggs. More information on the screenings and series itself can be found on the AGW’s website.