Vigil Ceremony Commemorates Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Story by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

Photos by Chris Mailloux

The Lance – Staff Photographer

There were a many number of dolls attached to the blankets. Each one wore a different dress, had a different hairstyle and carried a different skin tone, but the striking similarity they did have was none of them had a face.

This is the faceless doll project, meant to be a visual indicator for the over 1400 murdered and missing Indigenous women. There weren’t as many dolls as there have been casualties, however more are expected to be made.

“There’s still room on this blanket, but unfortunately we know by the time we gather next, we’ll need to add more faceless dolls on that blanket, because the numbers continue to rise,” said Elayne Issacs of the CAN-AM Urban Native Homes.

It was an emotionally sombre early evening in Dieppe Gardens Oct. 4, as a Sisters in Sprit vigil was held to honour the women lost, who one of the speakers described as “a national tragedy.” It is the seventh year the vigil has been held in Windsor, but it’s been held across the country for the past decade and has managed to make its mark in Europe and South America.

Ultimately aimed to raise awareness when it comes to MMIW, this particular year comes in light of the national inquiry placed by the Federal government earlier this year. While nothing definitive has yet to come out of it, the inquiry itself is the first of several steps in the right direction.

“There’s a bit of a different tone,” said Sasha Boxdator, healing wellness coordinator for the CAN-AM Indian Friendship Centre. “I guess with the Harper government they didn’t want to acknowledge it was a problem or he said it wasn’t high on his radar. So with the Trudeau government, he’s actually acknowledged that there is a problem and that he’s started the inquiry.”

A crowd had gathered around the vigil, forming a circle while ceremonies had been performed. The smell of sage encompassed the circle and each of its members while speeches were delivered, encouraging a call to action and remembrance. Each person had also been given a piece of tobacco, where at the end was thrown in the river in the memory of a loved one.

There was a clear university presence within the circle. Among which was Amanda Roberts, a first year student who arrived with a friend as a result of her professor broaching on the subject.

“Our women and religion teacher Dr. Bondy was kind of talking about it in class, and I think we just kind of thought that it would be cool to show our support,” Roberts said.

The UWSA made an effort to get more students involved in the vigil by organizing a transit ride, feeling it’s vital to form a stronger bond with the community at large.

“When you talk about several, some people say thousands of murdered, missing Indigenous women, it’s a mouthful. It’s important as a student union to be involved in the community, especially the Aboriginal community,” said UWSA President Moussa Hamadani. “It’s more about solidarity, ally-ship and remembrance that we come out today.”

Women’s and gender studies professor Cara Fabre was one of the speakers of the event, touching on the importance of education when it comes to the issue. She believes students should be leaving classrooms enraged as a result of the mounting information, and to use that anger as a mechanic to make a serious impact.

“What I encourage my students is a lot of listening of what Indigenous communities are telling us to happen,” Fabre said. “The message is loud, clear, and have been coming at us for a very long time and no one’s listening.”

In the midst of all the ceremonies, a lit lantern had been placed near a portrait of Diane Florence Dobson, a First Nations member from Windsor who’s among the 1400 murdered and missing nationwide. Dobson was found lifeless Feb. 15 1995 from a blow to the head, with the body dumped in a ditch in Brighton Beach. The case has gone cold due to a lack of physical evidence, but Windsor Police insists that it remains open, and those with any leads should contact them immediately.