Letter Brings Campus Parking Issues to Light

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

“Every year, as you see, the university is expanding, and it’s getting a lot of students. With that, you have to have an equal amount of parking spaces, so everybody could have a place to park their car smoothly, so they could get to class on time.”

Those are the words said by Mufid Al-Kadi, a third year engineering student who had driven to the university for a year and a half before utilizing the city’s bus system, which he ultimately found to be a more convenient method of transportation. He remembers getting a $27 ticket as a result of being five minutes over at a parking meter. He also recalls difficulties navigating around the campus, despite paying roughly $400 a year for a parking pass. These stories are rather echoed on campus, and even in some cases amplified.

On Sept. 24, a letter to the editor was published in the Windsor Star, which illuminated the myriad of inconveniences students may go through upon utilizing the campus parking services. Penned by Mackenzie Colman, the short letter had lamented a near daily lacking in parking spots around the campus, on top of the costly parking passes and the quickly sold out garage passes which nearly double in price.

Colman himself was unavailable for an interview, but third year drama student Dani Michie can’t help but share a bulk of the sentiments as displayed in the letter. Having been driving her car from LaSalle since midway through her first year, her experience with parking on campus can easily be summed up as “frustrating.” She decided to not get a garage pass due to its distance from the Jackman Dramatic Art Centre, where her classes are held. But even when it came to attending her 8:30 a.m. classes, finding a single spot still proved to be a challenge.

“I assumed that if I bought a parking pass that would pretty much mean I would have parking, and that hasn’t really been true,” Michie said. “It got to the point where I would show up on campus at like 7:45, and drive around for half an hour, and then sometimes I would park my car at Vanier and just accept the fact I was going to get a ticket, because I was going to be late for class.”

In part due to the daily gamble, Michie said she generally leaves 45 minutes prior to her class to avoid being late, since tardiness may result in docked marks. She had remembered a more crucial moment where she was forced to park at a meter, filled it up to cover the duration for an exam she had to take, only for the car to end up being ticketed and eventually towed.

“I had to go get it unlocked, I had to pay the fee for the towing company, and at the back of my head I was like ‘I paid $400 to this university so I could park’,” Michie said. “I just think we need more spaces, or they need to sell a more limited amount of passes.”

According to David McEwen, the campus services’ executive director, there are technically enough parking spaces to accommodate students with passes, but said the issue mainly falls within proximity.

“There are spaces, but what we’re hearing from students is that there aren’t enough spaces that are close to the main part of campus,” McEwen said.

McEwen notes with some of the parking passes sold, it’s included for the spaces near the Human Kinetics building, which is noticeably detached from the rest of campus. While he acknowledges and understands the frustrations students have, there’s not a lot of room for additional lots dedicated to student parking, especially upon certain areas being converted into green space.

He admits there’s no advice he could give to students as the concerns here are structural. But he recommends utilizing the more separate parking areas, for while a bit of a trek to class may be required, it ultimately saves time in trying to locate a closer spot.

“It’s just a matter of fact that once the lots close to the main campus fill, the only other real options are further away from the main area, which is out by HK,” McEwen said. “It’s human nature right? People want to travel the least amount of distance possible, especially if you’re on a schedule.”