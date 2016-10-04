Windsor Spitfires Week In Review

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Spitfires battled in OHL action on three separate occasions this week. Beginning with a 3-1 loss to the Soo Greyhounds on home ice at the WFCU Centre, the Spitfires bounced back with four power play goals in a 4-1 road victory over the Mississauga Steelheads. Windsor rounded out the weekend with a 4-2 loss to the Oshawa Generals at GM Place.

Spitfires first-line center Logan Brown returned to his OHL club after spending time in training camp with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. Brown had four assists in Windsor’s victory over Mississauga and scored his first goal of the regular season with a power-play tally against the Generals.

The Spitfires are currently 3-2 on the young regular season and are expected to get a big boost of offence back into their lineup with the return of second year center Gabriel Vilardi, who is predicted to be a top-five pick in the 2017 NHL draft. Vilardi is recovering from a knee injury sustained in the summer.

Windsor hosts the Steelheads at the WFCU Centre, Oct. 6 with puck-drop at 7:05 p.m. The Spits will battle the Guelph Storm the next evening at the Sleeman Centre before returning to Windsor for their first battle of the regular season against the London Knights Oct. 9. Puck drop against the Knights is 2:05 p.m.