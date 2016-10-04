FAMFest’s 10th Year Provides Wider Artistic Span from Downtown and Beyond

by Hani Yassine

There’s music, and there’s poetry. There’s visual and dramatic art. There’s film and fashion. Anyone with just a remote interest in arts and culture may not just find plenty to do over the month of October, but will also have ample time to absorb all the nooks and crannies.

Over 100 artists from a multitude of mediums will be showing off their talents throughout this year’s FAMFest, which has reached a milestone by entering its 10th year. Billed as the city’s largest independent inter-arts festival, this year’s showings will go from Sept. 30 and will last into Oct. 30 with at least a dozen events sprinkled in between and largely housed within the downtown core.

While essentially covering more bases, organizer and FAM co-founder Murad Erzinclioglu says the design of the festival has maintained shape with expectations being similar to the years prior, which is to simply let people know of the efforts and potential displayed by Windsor’s tight-knit arts scene.

“FAM very much stands for filmmakers, artists, musicians, but very quickly it also started to embody the idea of family and community,” Erzinclioglu said.

The first major event of the festival was in partnership with the 2016 Waves festival, which occurred Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. A wealth of musical performances and one theatrical show were poised to be out in full swing at Windsor Sculpture Park, however the torrential downpour during those days effectively served as a blockade as far as outdoor shows went. As a result, last minute changes had musical acts divided between Villains Beastro, Windsor Beer Exchange and The Rondo.

Having performed his set at Villains, musician and 2006 Fine Art alumni James Oltean-Lepp would have preferred the outdoor environment. But since Mother Nature can’t be controlled, it’s a matter of rolling with the punches.

“If I wasn’t playing the outdoor stage, then this is just as good as any other bar for an indoor stage,” Oltean-Lepp said.

Despite being formally trained in visual arts, Oltean-Lepp has found himself more musically inclined, partly due to the greater sense of networking and social response the scene carries. Having performed at FAMFest since its inception, the event has helped him develop numerous community relationships.

“In the early years I did meet a lot of people through FAMFest, because I was still kind of fresh to the music scene and I did meet a lot of people that I’m still really good friends with,” Oltean-Lepp said.

Just as the music had to be played elsewhere, so did the theatre. The dramatic production of ‘Shallow Waters’ managed to be relocated to Mackenzie Hall the evening of Oct. 1. A fair-sized audience viewed the original play which told the story of real life female figures and their significant contribution to Ontario’s rum-running boom.

Put on by Sundays & Mondays Theatre Collective, the show was akin to a debut preview according to featured actress and 2015 BFA Alumni Daniela Piccinin. A project which began developing in the summer, it’s the second show put on by the newly-formed theatre company, with their debut production being performed at last year’s FAMFest, essentially playing a role in bringing theatre on a more locally prominent stage.

“I think that music is a big favourite in this city,” Piccinin said. “Theatre can definitely be more in the forefront, and is just something that we are hoping to contribute to in professional theatre in Windsor.”

Even with the rain putting a literal damper over FAM’s opening weekend, it was only the tip of the iceberg as there remain plenty of events on the horizon. On top of the visual art exhibits showcased throughout the month in numerous locations, you have anything from the Windsor Poetry Slam Oct. 20 at Phog Lounge to a fashion show taking place at The Rondo Oct. 21.

Any and every event in the program is free of charge, which Erzinclioglu says helped define the festival. He says he’s often asked why he puts the shows on for free, in which he ultimately hopes it inclines locals to fully embrace the many artistic options and nuances the city provides without consequence. Through this method, he hopes it leads to sold out shows, not just in regards to FAMFest, but throughout the year.

“We want to give people the opportunity and the chance to sink their teeth into something risk free,” Erzinclioglu said. “I’ve been in the music scene long enough, I’ve been in the arts scene long enough to know sometimes you hold events, and you have people walking away from a $5 cover because they don’t know what it is.”

“Our idea is that we invite them in, we bring them into the fold, and hopefully they will find something that they love and want to support it throughout the year,” he later added.

A full listing of events for the month can be found at famfest.ca. Program pamphlets are also available across multiple downtown locations where events are scheduled to be held.