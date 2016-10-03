Weather Holds Out for 19th Run for the Cure

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

Worries were likely put to rest once clear skies could finally be seen approaching from downtown Detroit.

For Mike Trudell and his wife Lori-Ann, they did it because they’re avid runners.

“We run a lot. This is one of our set races because we love the cause,” Trudell said.

For Jenn Vader and her sister Kim, they ran out of commemoration.

“We lost our mom this past year, and her cancer journey started with breast cancer, so my sister’s been hassling me to do it these past few years, so this is the year we take part,” Vader said.

Be it run, walk or simply fundraise, an expectedly large crowd gathered at the Riverfront Festival Plaza Oct. 2 for the 19th annual Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation CIBC Run for the Cure. An event which happens simultaneously across Canada, people participate either in a 5K run or 1K walk in the spirit of finding a long sought-after cure, and providing donations in making it a reality.

“I’m sure there’s steps towards better medicines, and I’m sure that’s where all the money goes, to better research and medicines,” said CIBC General Manager Craig Dorian.

Preceding the run itself were numerous activities and ceremonies which helped set the emotional tone throughout the morning. Themes of joy, hope and perseverance were in the air as brief speeches were made and survivors took to the stage, with some being able to tell their story of battling the disease.

Ward eight city councillor Bill Marra was among those who spoke at the event, highlighting how while donations are indeed vital to the cause, the overall awareness and feelings of support is also deeply important.

“For those of us who have loved ones who have been through cancer, we know that a big part of the battle is knowing that you’re not alone,” Marra said.

While progress towards a cure for any form of cancer remains virtually unknown, Dorian believes in continuing the fight to develop a breakthrough by keeping to what has now become a tradition, ultimately finding the efforts from the community to be passionate as all proceeds from the event go directly to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

“That’s a question that comes to quite a bit, but 100 per cent of it goes to the foundation,” Dorian said. “The bank put its name behind it for that reason.”