Soaked in Waves

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

The two-day event was one long in the making, and in the process brought anticipation which gradually heightened the closer it came to the set dates.

Following a large success two years prior, expectations were high for the 2016 Waves festival, which was set in stone to happen on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 throughout Windsor Sculpture Park. Standing for Windsor’s Artists, Visions, Energies and Sculptures, in simplest terms the festival puts as many art forms as possible under close proximity, with the intent to highlight creative talent regardless of the medium or background of expertise.

“We’re really embracing that Windsor spirit of creativity, and especially in our neighbourhoods, it’s really interesting to see how much of our work is interconnected,” said Cathy Masterson, manager of the City of Windsor’s Cultural Affairs. “Whether you’re an engineer, or a nursing student there’s all kinds of creativity that takes place within your field, and that’s what this whole festival is sharing.”

The festival was in partnership with this year’s FAMFest and Windsor Hackforge. In between the 35 illuminated works ready to be shown, musical and theatrical performances were set to be conducted within the park to create a dense, yet concise art environment. The table had been set for all new programming, and one of the key notifications passed down to all participating artists is the event was to occur rain or shine.

Even when the rain preceding the two days became ever persistent, Masterson mentioned how people were setting works up on the field regardless.

“If lightning occurs we will be asking people to leave the park, but if it’s just raining as it is now, it’s full steam ahead,” Masterson said. “Rain or shine. We’re taking this literally.”

It seemed, however, mother nature decided to put that notion through its paces, as the festival found itself caught in the middle of excessive rainfall which literally and logistically put a damper on several areas across Windsor-Essex. Approximately between Sept. 28 and Oct. 1, over 100 millimetres of rain touched down; record breaking downpour which caused several homes to flood and the city itself to declare a state of emergency.

With the rain failing to relent on the first day of the festival, the program became reduced from covering most of Sculpture Park to taking up space between the Art Gallery of Windsor and the Windsor International Aquatic Centre. Events initially put on by FAMFest had to be relocated within Villains Beastro, The Rondo, Windsor Beer Exchange and Mackenzie Hall. A forced disjointedness at play, the event nonetheless soldiered on as planned, for the idea was to make the most of the given situation.

It’s almost of lucky coincidence the first day of Waves primarily found itself in the Aquatic Centre. The commons area of the building became temporarily transformed into an electronic playground, where there were a lot of lights, plenty of movement and a wealth of art demonstrated through electronics.

Technically their first community event, the newly formed UWindsor 3D Print Club was present in the right wing of the commons area. Representing the club were fourth year visual arts students Kristina Bradt and Alaa El-Earbary, who aimed to not only inform people of the accessibility of 3D printers within campus, but how it’s also a valuable platform when it comes to intricate digital designs and model scanning.

“You could design your own object on a computer or scan yourself and manipulate it,” El-Earbary said. “Just because it’s technological, people think it will be boxed in, but it’s not.

The duo believes printers allow for more creative freedom when it comes to creating visual works, and had it still been set outside, they wouldn’t have been able to showcase a number of features within the platform.

“We might not have been able to provide the 3D selfie scans we’re trying to do today,” Bradt said.

The second day of the festival remained in the same area, but certainly became more fleshed out as the weather was cloudy, but clear throughout the day and most of the night. Perhaps most prevalently, it allowed the more digitalized installments to finally be engaged, one of which belonged to artist David Creed.

Creed said a lot of people had been drawn to his work which he titled ‘Optic Waves’, and noted how he wanted to illuminate the idea of what visual movements entail.

“We tend to be very mesmerized by actual water itself when it hits the shoreline, and I kind of wanted to emulate that, like when you throw a rock in the water,” Creed said.

During the interview with Creed, at approximately 9:05 p.m, the rain returned with a storming vengeance. The night was scheduled to run until 11 p.m, effectively cutting the end of Waves two hours short in order to ensure the safety of all those in attendance. But even with the weather playing the funk that it did, the enthusiasm and spirit of the festival remained.

For Creed, he wants to use aspects of what he made for this festival and take things one step further along with other artists, for the sole intent to make Windsor-Essex a visually spectacular environment, which is practically a key part of Waves’ itinerary

“I want to transpose that art onto buildings now,” Creed said. “It’s time to make everywhere beautiful. It’s time to stop looking at things that are boring. It’s time to make these boring things visually enticing.”