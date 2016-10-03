Sell-Out Crowd Attends Walkerville Oktoberfest

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

While it was only the first of October, it didn’t prevent some local areas in rolling out the carpet for Oktoberfest, as the reasons for doing so were relatively simple.

“The beer, the good food, the music, always a happy event and we thought we’d bring it to Windsor,” said Natalie Lahoud, events manager for the Walkerville Brewery.

The Brewery filled up quickly as German-styled festivities took over the floor the evening of Oct. 1. Attendees’ donned plastic German alpine hats and others sported leidenhausens upon enjoying a night of drinking with a Dutch touch on top of eating bratwursts, all while German music was being performed throughout the night. Entry tickets provided each patron a Walkerville Brewery glass and one beer fill of choosing.

While it’s an event which has been around since 2012, Lahoud said this is the second year it has been placed on a larger scale. The first official year led to a sold out show, which she initially thought to be a matter of luck until this year led to the same result.

“We weren’t sure if it was a fluke for a first year event, so we thought we’d try it out again this year and we actually sold out in five days when the tickets went on sale,” Lahoud said.

As a result of back to back sold out shows, Lahoud said next year’s festivities may be extended to a weekend or beyond in order to further accommodate people, as some had to be turned away due to the rapid ticket sales.