Men’s Volleyball Finish Strong At Humber Cup

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancers men’s volleyball team is well underway in their preparation for the 2016-2017 OUA regular season.

Head coach James Gravelle and the Lancers kicked off preseason with a 3-0 match win over the Niagara Knights at the St. Denis Centre last week and continued to gel this past weekend at the Humber Cup tournament in Toronto.

Windsor closed out the tournament with a 3-0 sweep of the St. Jean Sur Richelieu, exacting revenge on them for a five-set loss earlier in the tournament. Gravelle said it was a productive weekend for his team, getting to play four matches over a few days.

“We saw some things that we did well and some things we need to work on,” Gravelle said. “It helped us evaluate some of our players and helped us assess areas we need to work on. In our last match we had ten aces and only nine service errors which is an amazing ratio. When we played St. Jean earlier in the tournament we had 30 missed serves so that was a big improvement. We blocked better throughout the tournament and it was a good final match for us.”

A young Windsor squad will need a lot of offence from their pair of dynamic second-year players, as 6″4″ right side Brad Gyemi and 6’8″ middle blocker John Moate asserted themselves as legitimate threats who opposing teams will need to game-plan around. Add in the commitment of five solid athletes to Windsor’s recruiting class and the future looks bright for the program, who narrowly missed out on an OUA playoff spot last season.

John Moate said the past two weeks has been very productive for the team as they acclimate some of their younger players to the phsycial demands and style of play the OUA demands.

“This past weekend was really good us,” said Moate. “We have a lot of new players so it is a young team but this past weekend gave us time to mesh as a team. We had some ups and downs but there’s no looking back, only forward. We’ve got a lot of games in the second half of the season so that gives us time to get a good connection down.”

The Lancers continue preseason with a pair of matches against the Humber Hawks at the St. Denis Centre. The first match will be Oct. 28th at 8 p.m., followed by a 12 p.m. start the following afternoon.