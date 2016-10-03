Lancers Football Gives UofT the Varsity Blues on Alumni Weekend

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancers football team defeated the Toronto Varsity Blues 51-30 during Alumni Weekend to improve their record to 2-3 in the OUA conference.

Lancers senior quarterback Casey Wright completed 17 of 30 passes for 253 yards, throwing three touchdowns. Wright also scored on a five yard touchdown run and connected with receiver Cassel Jones six times for 119 yards and two scores.

Tarrence Crawford led all players in rushing with 28 carries for 184 yards and two majors, while Nick Vincent rushed nine times for 94 yards and one touchdown. The linebacker duo of Daniel Metcalfe and Frank Renaud led the Lancers defense with 7.5 and 8.5 tackles, respectively.

Lancers head coach Joe D’Amore said his team played well in all three phases of the game and was happy they were able to maintain their lead throughout the game and shut the door on a Blues comeback with consecutive touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.

“That gives us a lot of confidence as a football program,” D’Amore said. “Falling apart is the last thing you want to do when an opposing team is building momentum and in two games at home this year, we’ve gotten that lead, built off of it and sustained it. Moving forward, games are not going to get any easier and there are going to be some close games where we are going to look back at those victories and build our confidence off of that and say, ‘Hey, we’ve been there before, let’s do it again,'”.

U of T opened the scoring with a missed field goal for a single point early in the first quarter. Windsor offense then went on a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown from Crawford. The two teams were deadlocked at 8-8 after the first quarter but the Lancers would soon take the lead for good early in the second when Wright hit tight end Jeff Masson with a 16-yard touchdown pass and later found Jones for a 53-yard major to take a 22-12 lead into halftime.

Wright extended the Lancers lead with a five-yard rushing touchdown early in the third quarter before the Blues battled back to bring the Blues within nine (20-29) midway through the third quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Windsor’s Vincent capped off a six-play, 86-yard drive with a 20-yard run to the house. Toronto brought the game within reach early in the fourth quarter when Blues quarterback Marcus Hobbs scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to bring the Blues within six (30-36).

However, the Lancers would respond and sealed their victory with a pair of touchdowns to close out the game. A one-yard rushing touchdown from Crawford was followed by Jones’s second major of the game on 35-yard pass catch and run.

Hobbs finished the game with 314 yards in the air, connecting on 23 of 39 passes to seven different receivers. The Blues fall to 1-5 on the regular season with two games left on their schedule.

The Lancers have a tight turn around as they head up to the nation’s capital to face the Carleton Ravens for a Friday afternoon game in Ottawa Oct. 7.

“It’ll be a really difficult road trip for us and they are coming off of an emotional win over Ottawa this week, who were previously undefeated,” D’Amore said. “They are a program that just came up four years ago and have built their program with the same 24 kids starting over the last four years and they’re a talented so we’re going to take a different approach to practice this week.”

Kick off is set for 1 p.m. and can be viewed live on OUA.tv.