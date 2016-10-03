Lancers Cross Country Team Meets Stiff Competition At Louisville Classic

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancers cross country team went to the Blue Grass state this past weekend to battle against some of the NCAA’s best.

Senior runners Corey Bellemore and Stef Smith led their respective Lancers teams at the Louisville Classic Cross Country meet in Louisville, KY. The men’s team finished in 11th place out of 33 teams with 166 points, led by Bellemore’s 10th place in the eight kilometer run in 24:11.62. Windsor’s top seven men finishes went to Taylor MacArthur (25:26.28), Alex Ullman (25:27.86), Andrew Nebel (25:29.07), Shawn Master (25:34.54), rookie Miles Matthews (25:54.18) and Jeremy Hick (26:11.52).

Bellemore agreed it was good for the Lancers to go away and earn valuable experience by racing different styles of runners.

“Our team had a big of a rough one but we learned a lot,” said Bellemore. “The American races always get out so hard so it was good to over and get that D1 racing experience.”

Smith finished 22nd in 17:22.30 in a field of nearly 400 women who ran the five kilometer course. Rounding out the top five for the Lancers in Louisville were Sydney Hawkins (19:24.40), Charlene Read (19:32.70), Chelsea Viselli (19:34.90) and Alison Robinson (20:16.50).

“Louisville was a lot of fun, the NCAA is no joke,” said Smith. “Yeah it’s amazing how much you can learn in such a short experience of the race. You really have to debrief after the race to go over what happened.”

With OUA championships less than one month away, the Lancers now shift their focus to the Windsor Open meet which will take place at Malden Park in Windsor Oct. 7th.

“The next couple weeks are really important,” said Smith. “It’s a time to get in a lot of hard, good training but also make sure everyone is staying healthy and training smart. You definitely have to make some sacrifices.”

The OUA championships will take place in Toronto, Oct. 30.