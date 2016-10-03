Downtown Mission Holds First Ride for Refuge

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

As an effort to appeal to “new demographics,” the Downtown Mission has hosted its first Ride for Refuge, combining this event with the Riverfront walk they originally had.

With participants being able to ride their bikes or walk, numbers were definitely up with 74 participants and more than $10,000 raised. Ride for Refuge is known internationally, specifically as a ride to raise money for homeless shelters. So it was about time they got on board with this charitable ride, according to Ron Dunn, the executive director for the Downtown Mission.

Even before turning the walk into a ride and walk, Dunn said Windsor had always been very supportive.

“From our perspective, Windsor and Essex County residents have always been very good with the mission and they understand the work we’re doing,” said Dunn. “They support us continuously and that allows us to get people from a spot of homelessness to a spot of housed, it allows us to feed 1,100 a month through our foodbank, it’s a continuous effort and that’s all done by Windsor-Essex.”

The ride had three versions so everyone could hop on their bikes and get involved. There was a 10 k.m., a 25 k.m. and a 50 k.m. with of course the usual walk version which was 5 k.m. The event had riders and walkers alike getting a chance to walk down by the river, which meant being able to see the W.A.V.E.S. event that was going on.

Even though the event was meant to be fun and charitable, at the end of the day, Dunn said it is held because it has to be.

“We do this out of necessity. We are not government funded so all of the money we use from programs comes from these events and others like them. So we need the money to continue the work that we do people to help people living in poverty and homelessness,” said Dunn. “We also want to raise awareness. We want Windsor and Essex to be continuously reminded and be aware that there are people well below the poverty line and who are suffering. That’s the goal is to have people be reminded.”

The walk/ride may be over but Dunn said the community can still support the Downtown Mission in other ways. The Coldest Night of the Year event is coming up within the next four months and simply offering up a donation can make a world of a difference.