Alumni Weekend Wrap-up

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

The alumni of UWindsor had a weekend-long event dedicated just to them.

Although the events also allowed for current students to attend, the emphasis was on alumni. Each day had a different major-related focus.

On Thursday was the breakfast, allowing alumni and students to interact with one another. For Friday, it was all about the arts. There were 40 in attendance and a few arts-related alumni who demonstrated their talents. These alumni included a classical guitar player named Daniel Turner, a jazz performer named Keith Wilkinson who performed with his jazz trio, an author and poet named Vanessa Shields who read from her latest work “Look at Her” and a screen printing demonstrator named Jodi Green.

For Green, it was her first time attending an alumni event, but it wasn’t because she didn’t feel connected to the university. In fact, it was the opposite case—many important people in her life are still there.

“I live in Windsor and I have a pretty strong connection to the university,” said Green. “My partner is a faculty member at the university and I have a lot of friends who work and teach here.”

For the Saturday, the focus wasn’t on a particular major but was rather focused on the professors. These professors talked about a wide variety of current topics including the Gordie Howe bridge and how it will impact Windsor and Donald Trump. Even though the event was about alumni, this professor-focused day was essential. After all, many UWindsor students will agree what made their experience so great were the professors they had.

That is something clear today and in the past. For married couple Bill and Jean Wright a lot has changed in what they noticed at UWindsor. For one, Jean said the campus now has way more buildings, a larger population and a more diverse population at that. Plus, the teachers back when Bill and Jean graduated in the early 70s were Basilian fathers.

Even so, they agreed: the university may have changed a bit, but what students get out of it is still the same.

“You grow and mature in your university years, you meet a lot of very interesting people, you have some very interesting professors that get you excited about the courses and to me, it’s the best time of your life,” said Bill. “University students may not think that while they’re here, but it really is.”

For the final day of the alumni weekend was the Alumni Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Awards Presentations. Hundreds attended this event which celebrated specific athletes and coaches who made an impact at UWindsor.

One of the people who were inducted into the hall of fame was Greg Wood, a Lancers football player from 1972-76. Like many before him and after him, UWindsor made him the person he is today.

“I’m appreciative to the university, getting a great education and allowing me to play the game of football at a high level,” said Wood. “They allowed me to pursue my career goals in teaching and coaching and I’m so thankful.”

Those who graduate UWindsor may often find themselves far away from Windsor in the future. Either way, alumni who came to this event said there was a reason for doing so, a reason everyone should take to heart.

“We got our standard of living, our life because of the University,” said Jean. “So I think we need to give back to the university because it gave us jobs, it gave us a standard of living and I think people need to look at this and say it’s time to give back. Being here, I’m just so proud to be an alumni of the university because it’s amazing, it’s a great place.