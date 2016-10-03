Alumni Weekend Features Arts-Oriented Dinner

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

Over the weekend, alumni attended a variety of alumni-focused events. The event held on Thursday was a breakfast which also invited current UWindsor students to mingle with past UWindsor students. Friday’s event, which had around 40 attendees, was held at the Welcome Centre and was time for artsy UWindsor alumni and current students to shine.

“We had an event here last year with the new building opening [Welcome Centre] and it was very successful,” said Katherine Simon, the alumni officer for events and reunions at UWindsor. “So we thought it would be great to have it here again, show people the building and invite people in to sample some of our talented alumni.”

For an event that was only a couple hours long, a lot was going on. Not only were alumni and current students able to interact with one another in a meet-and-greet setting, artsy alumni and current students were able to display their talents, acting as the entertainment for the evening. There was a classical guitar player named Daniel Turner, a jazz performer Keith Wilkinson who performed with his jazz trio, and author and poet named Vanessa Shields who read from her latest work “Look at Her” and a screen printing demonstrator named Jodi Green.

Green had graduated with a BFA in visual arts back in 2005. After that, she went to the states for her graduate program. Even though she strayed from Windsor temporarily, she did come back and has lived in Windsor ever since. Everything she knows is here, including her partner and many of her friends who works at UWindsor.

Just a little over a year ago, Green started her own print making business. So even though she hasn’t attended alumni events before, she said she attended this year, knowing it would be a great opportunity to get her business some more attention.

“I’m here to hangout, chat with people, see old friends and maybe meet some people who graduated from here that I don’t know but networking is always good,” said Green. “I have a small business that I just opened up a little over a year ago so I’m just trying to network, meet people and let people know what I do. So this is a good way to do it because I’m talking to people specifically who do have a passion for learning and want to do cool things.”

With an entire weekend filled with alumni, one thing is for certain: it doesn’t matter how long it’s been since they wore their blue graduation gown — they will always come back, and will always be Lancers and who represent UWindsor.