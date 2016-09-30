UWindsor Will Provide Alternative Transportation For Reading Week

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

UWindsor will be providing round-trip buses for students to see their families in Toronto and London during reading week.

The buses, known as the Blue and Gold Express, are an alternative to greyhound buses. Whereas a greyhound bus roundtrip can cost approximately $100, tickets for these buses are $65 to Toronto and $35 to London which makes them a much more cost effective option.

It was Ryan Flannagan, the associate vice-president for student experience, who thought of this idea. Upon being hired, he was given the task of coming up with ways to enhance the student experience. Since many students on campus are recruited from elsewhere and have to be away from home while at school, Flannagan said providing them with a more cost-efficient way to see their families seemed like a great idea.

“I think particularly young students still have a very strong connection with their parents and with their friends from high school,” said Flannagan. “So it’s not uncommon for first year students to want to go home because they miss home and miss their families. Making that easier for them and more convenient is an important thing to consider doing and I’m happy to do it this year.”

Flannagan said there are many other benefits to this bus system, including the fact that it is exclusive to UWindsor students.

“If you think about your own experiences when you got on a bus with a whole bunch of your friends or people from your high school, it can be a lot of fun,” said Flannagan. “But when you’re on a greyhound bus, you don’t necessarily want to talk to the people beside you and it can be isolating. So this will be something to help students meet new people and enjoy the ride back home rather than just focusing on their music or whatever is on their smart phones.”

There will be two buses that make the trip. One of the buses will leave at 4 p.m. Oct. 6 and return at 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 15. The other will leave at 11 a.m. on Oct. 7 and return at 11 a.m. on Oct. 16. Both buses will pick up students from the Vanier Circle and both will drop off students in London and Toronto. The London location will be at White Oaks Mall and the Toronto location will be at Fairview Mall.

As of now, 15 out of 100 tickets have already been sold but Flannagan said tickets will continue to be sold up until the day each bus departs. However, they are first-come, first-serve so students are encouraged to purchase their tickets at the Student Affairs Office in room 117 of the CAW Student Centre as soon as they can.