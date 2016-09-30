Students Brave Rain for Free Breakfast

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

While the rain has been proving to be quite the burden for some, it simply inclined one outdoor event to move inside to the benefit of the hosts and guests alike.

A heavy influx of students and staff drew themselves to the Welcome Centre for the Alumni Grab n’ Go the morning of Sept. 29. Initially planned to be held outside the building, the one hour event moved into its spacious commons area where people were able to help themselves to a free breakfast. Numerous coffee dispensers were available and bags were being given out, allowing attendees to grab some fruit and baked goods before heading to a class or resume their studies.

Effectively kicking off Alumni weekend, the event was hosted by Alumni Affairs in hopes to ultimately tighten the relationship between students and the department within the Welcome Centre’s walls.

“We’re trying to just make that connection with students in campus with alumni so that when they see our name once they graduate, they’ll make that connection, just to enrich their experiences while they’re here,” said Alumni Affairs event coordinator Katherine Simon.