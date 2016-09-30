Men’s Hoops Outlasts Lions in Overtime

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

It wasn’t pretty by any standards but the Windsor Lancers men’s basketball team took an 85-80 overtime victory over the Lambton Lions at St. Denis Centre Sept. 30.

Head coach Chris Oliver said he wasn’t particularly pleased with the way his team played but was happy they pulled out a win.

“Other than the win – I didn’t like much. And that’s fine, that’s part of process of developing a team,” said Oliver. “With so many new guys, we’re still trying to figure it out. It shows you where we are as a team, that we’re still trying to figure it out as a team.”

Lancers senior point guards Mike Rocca led all scorers with 29 points to go along with 13 rebounds.

Windsor trailed the Lions by five at halftime (35-30) and by as many as 11 points in the third quarter before the fourth year senior kicked his game into high gear.

Rocca scored 13 points in the first half and brought Windsor back within two at 6:25 of the third quarter with a three before pulling them even at 45-45 with a basket 90 seconds later.

A significant push for Windsor in the final five minutes of the frame put them up 60-53 after three quarters of play. The Lancers went up by 11 (64-53) before the Lions put together a run of their own to cut their deficit to a single point with exactly five minutes left in the fourth.

Lambton’s Brandon Padgett scored a lay up with 40 seconds left to take a two point lead. Windsor’s second year forward Randy Oriakhi responded by knocking down a baseline jumper to tie the game and sent it to overtime.

Padgett put up a shot in the lane but it didn’t fall. Bringing the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, Windsor went up 81-76 before Lambton trimmed their deficit back down to 83-80 before a pair of made free throws by Rocca to seal the deal.

“There are definitely some positives to build off of but we’re a long way off from where we need to be competitively,” said Oliver.

Newcomer Micqueel Martin scored 21 points in his Lancers debut. Oliver said as practice progresses and Martin gets familiar with his teammates, they will all fill out their roles.

“He played like a guy who was a little unsure of himself at times but other times he looked like a guy who really knew what he was doing and that’s part of that development,” said Oliver. “I look forward to when they all look like they know what they’re doing and they play like it.”

Windsor continues preseason play with a contest against the Fanshawe Falcons at the St. Clair College HeathPlex in Chatham Oct. 4th.