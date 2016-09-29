How To Cook On A Budget Without Cooking Mr. Noodles, Again

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

Even though students at UWindsor may differ from each other in a few ways, there is one thing most, if not all, have in common: lack of money.

Some may hold jobs, but even then, the income they receive is just not that much. So when it comes to food, the go-to options are usually ramen noodles, Kraft Dinner and well, anything that can be made and devoured quickly and at low cost.

That often includes making trips to fast food places which in the long run, are not only unhealthy options, but pricy ones.

So how can students eat on a budget without running towards the comfort of ramen packaging? Bake shop owner Doug Romanek and dietician Jessica Sugg who together put on “cooking on a budget” classes at Romanek’s establishment, Nana’s Bakery, have some tips.

Buy vegetables and fruit when they are in season: According to Sugg, there are certain vegetables and fruit that are season year-round. These include potatoes, bananas, oranges, apples, cabbage, carrots, onions and sweet potatoes. However, for the month of October, students can buy cranberries, pears, artichokes, Asian vegetables, beans, beets, bok choy, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cauliflower, celery, corn, cucumber, eggplant, garlic and so much more. For the full list, students can go to foodlandontario.ca. Buy a pepper grinder containing peppercorns: It may sound strange, but according to Romanek, how your pepper is purchased can make a huge difference.

“Instead of buying already ground pepper, buy a pepper mill and grind it fresh,” said Romanek. “Peppercorns have a lot more flavour. So when you use a pepper mill and grind the peppercorns fresh, you will use less because there’s more flavour to it.”

Make sure there are lemons around: Lemons, according to Romanek, are a simple way of adding a little extra to just about anything. So as long as you plan to actually use the lemons, Romanek says get as many as you can. Don’t cheap out when it comes to butter: Although margarine is a cheaper alternative, butter is more flavourful and therefore, more useful. Since it can make even plain noodles with a little bit of pepper into a delectable meal, there will be less extra ingredients required which means more money in your pocket. Know how to purchase meats: Going to the grocery store and purchasing meat may often come with a lot of sadness. After all, getting a family pack of chicken could cost anywhere from $10 to $25. However, that all depends on how you purchase meat. Chicken in particular, according to Romanek is cheaper when purchased with the bone-in. Plus, with the bone-in, one chicken breast can be used on its own and the bone can be used for a soup stock.

Even steak can be purchased cheaply.

“Steaks are very cheap depending on the steak you buy,” said Romanek. “You buy t-bone steak, that’s $13.99 a pound roughly but if you buy a steak bite, it’s $5.99. So you could buy a pound of steak bites and be able to make a meal for about six people all while spending a lot less money.”

Check out deals: Sugg says waiting for a flyer to come to your door is no longer the only option. Now, people can go online and use apps to find deals and coupons. Just about all grocery stores allow you to look at their flyers online. Plus there are websites like RedFlagdeals.com or Save.ca. However, there are also apps, such as Flipp, which alert you to deals specifically to your area and allow you to compare with other stores. Make meal plans: Although making a weekly meal plan may seem like it would take up too much time, Sugg said it is definitely worth it. After all, without a meal plan, impulse buys become much more likely.

Reading these steps, it may still seem like an easier option to take a trip to the cafeteria. However, Romanek said there is always time—students just need to be a little more flexible and use their time a little more wisely.

“You can only study for so long before your brain stops retaining information. So if you decide to make time to make a meal for 30 minutes, when you come back, you’re recharged,” said Romanek. “Therefore, the study time will be less to absorb the same amount of material because you’ve taken a break, you’ve recharged your batteries and that’s just how the body works.”