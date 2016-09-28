Percussion Concert Tones Down Convention for Expression

Story by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

Photos by Chris Mailloux

The Lance – Staff Photographer

Studio A of Lambton Tower, on top of being a room dedicated to rhythmic experiments, carries acoustics so concentrated the sound of a pin being dropped can not only be heard, but possibly amplified. This degree of soundscape is nothing less of ideal, as demonstrated during a short percussion concert which was held free of charge, courtesy of the School of Creative Arts.

“An Introspective Study of the Nature of the Search” was an outing provided the evening of Sept. 27 by Wild Hearts, a percussion based group which includes Professor Dr. Nicholas Papador, School of Music 2006 Alumni Greg Samek and second year music student Justin Skalaa. The trio had taken the floor of the studio room for one hour as they performed pieces which aimed to deemphasize musical mechanics and technicalities for the sake of pure expression.

“What we’re looking for is alternate means of expression through our instruments. There’s some well-trended paths in music that’s going towards the orchestra or virtuoso soloists, and we’re interested in art forms that are maximum expressiveness and maximum aesthetic sophistication,” Papador said.

Auditory influence served as a key component to the program. The first half was a rhythmic warm-up for the performers in offering percussion sounds on a more fundamental scale. The second half however delved deep in providing an atmosphere through the help of numerous instruments and the methods of which they were utilized.

The final piece of the program was composed by Samek himself, employing a three movement structure which becomes progressively unconventional as it goes along.

“The first piece is very hyper-rhythmically structured. There’s lots of set grooves and things that I kind of have to adhere to and can’t really get off the rails just yet,” Samek said. “And then eventually I can kind of let go and the middle movement will just be the three of us experimenting on sound clusters and clouds of acoustic phenomenon.”

Through timing and deliberate movements, the sounds were purely elemental. The playing of a large drum created an eerie rumbling effect. Smaller gongs were being hit to include a echoing bell, while the scraping of a larger one emitted a noise which could remind one of a hauntingly desolate setting. With the instruments being played in tandem, the experience remained intense for a near handful amount of notes were enough to craft a well-expanded piece.

With the studio welcoming experimented pieces with open arms, whether finished works or works in progress, what the concert ultimately underlines is the need to express a genuine performance. Papador believes students should worry about this degree of musicianship more than memorizing a set of dense notes within a classical structure. He says it keeps you sustained as an artist, which Samek is inclined to agree with. He mentioned a story where a principal violinist performed a Bach piece in front of the influx of thousands inside a New York City subway station. While he had the credentials to warrant a grand audience, he made something along the lines of $5.

“But then you see those buskers out there that maybe technically they don’t have the same level of skill a lot of classical musicians have trained to, but there’s this element of performance that’s so raw and captivating,” Samek said.