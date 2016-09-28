Interfaith Event Encourages Community To See Religion And Science In A Unified Light

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

There is a long-standing history of religion and science in a constant battle. It is one of the oldest causes of war, seen repeatedly in history. When lands were conquered, religion came into play as a way of modernizing aboriginals. Then, as science became more widely known through the period of Enlightenment, the fight continued, particularly in the French Revolution.

Even today, there are wars worldwide raged from this very issue. Even here, there are many on Facebook who may write one of two types of posts: the kind that reflect a strong sense of atheism or the kind that reflect a strong sense of religious pride.

With so much blood shed, death and rage associated with the two, it is no wonder people may often look at them as two completely separate ideas. However, as was pointed out by speakers at an interfaith event at UWindsor, that isn’t exactly correct.

The event was held on Sept. 27 and had three speakers, almost all with a science background and all with a religious background. The three speakers were Imam Mohamed Mahmoud Al-Gammali who practices the Islamic faith at the Windsor Islamic Association; Dr. William Crosby who works in the department of biological sciences at UWindsor and is a Christian, currently serving the parish of St. Augustine of Canterbury; and Dr. Arthur Brown who is Jewish and works as a biologist for the Robarts Research Institute.

Each speaker addressed how they saw the relationship between religion and science.

For Crosby, it’s all about understanding how science can only explain parts of natural creation, not fully.

“Let me draw you an analogy that I had taken from a faith-based speaker in the U.K. If I were to bake a cake and I were to anonymously send you that cake and you were a very good scientist, you could probably do a very good job in determining what exactly was in that cake,” said Crosby. “You might even be able to do a pretty good job discerning how the cake was made but you will never be able to answer the question of who made it and more importantly, you would never be able to answer the question why.”

Brown agreed with Crosby and used specific examples to show what the purpose of religion and science are. Religion is meant to govern how we behave and is able to explain creation in a way that science cannot.

“In the torah, there’s creation from nothing which is totally unscientific. In fact, science doesn’t begin there, science can’t even go there,” said Brown. “Science says there’s a conservation of massive energy so you can’t get something from nothing. So creation from the religious point of view begins where science can’t go, it’s outside of science, it’s before an essence.”

Although Crosby’s focus was more so on discussing the way religion fits in, Brown framed his discussion around why the two shouldn’t be in constant conflict. Brown once experienced the sense of turmoil that often comes to those who are religious and believe in the sciences. There were many times he questioned himself, wondering how could he believe in both. With many students who approach him with the same concerns, he was more than eager to make a presentation regarding the subject of science and religion.

He said the important thing for all those who have concerns about this topic to note is religion doesn’t fill the gaps of knowledge. Brown said science will eventually explain all natural phenomena but God will always be able to explain creation. So he suggests those who worry to just relax.

“It bothers you today that the bible says the world was created in a day and a day has to be 24 hours and you’re up nights and you’re not sure what that means and you’ve read books that reconcile it, but I say there’s a higher viewer,” said Brown. “You may not have it today, you may not have it satisfyingly, but it’s okay. There’s a higher viewer and you shouldn’t reject science or religion.”