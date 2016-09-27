Women’s Soccer Continue To Rise To The Occasion Against OUA’s Best

by Brett Hedges

The Lance -Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancer women’s soccer team have certainly made their presence felt throughout the OUA conference and remain undefeated through nine games thanks to another successful weekend at Alumni Field.

The Lancers are 5-0-4 on the year and are currently tied for second place in the OUA West division with the Western Mustangs after a 1-1 tie against the third-ranked York Lions Sept. 24 and a 1-0 win over the Guelph Gryphons the next afternoon on short rest.

Lancers head coach Steve Hart said he is breath taken by the women so far this year, having never had a team start a season like this.

“I’m running out of nice things to say about them,” joked Hart. “Nine games undefeated, I don’t think the university has ever had a soccer team go nine game undefeated to start a season. After all of the heart the girls played with (against Guelph) – they were dropping when they came off. They had given everything.”

Windsor’s started the weekend with a night match against the nationally-ranked Lions. With both teams entering the game undefeated, the tension was as high as the stakes. Windsor’s Abby Hunt put the home team up 1-0 in the 50th minute. York’s Stephanie Lamanna tied the game in the 78th minute which set up even more theatrics in extra time when the Lancers had opportunity to win in extra time after being awarded a penalty shot. Senior forward Becca Feurth stepped up to take the shot, but unfortunately pushed it wide to keep the game tied at one a piece.

“Against York, they left everything on the field and when we came to the dressing room the looks on their faces, you would have thought they lost their best auntie,” said Hart. “They were really upset and for them to be that upset that they blew a lead against York and the possibility of winning it shows how far they have come. They were devastated they didn’t win that game.”

On short rest, the Lancers came out on top 1-0 against a tough Guelph squad. Lancers forward Cassie Chretien finished off a strong weekend of play by scoring the lone goal of the game, sealing up an important three points to round out a four-point weekend against some of the top competition in the OUA.

Windsor now travels to Brock and McMaster for their second contest against each school this season. The Lancers face the Badgers at 1 p.m. in St. Catharine’s before battling the Marauders the next afternoon in Hamilton. In their previous meetings, the Lancers shut out the Badgers 2-0 followed by a 1-1 tie with the Marauders.