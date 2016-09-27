Social Work Building Newest Addition to Doors Open Tour

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

Having moved to Windsor from Toronto for her graduate studies, Cherish Picklyk wasn’t remotely aware the university’s social work program had gone through a recent revamp with the help of a new location. The surprise was a definitively positive one.

“When I come in it doesn’t have that institutional feel that schools normally do. It’s so bright inside and welcoming,” Picklyk said. “It’s been very conducing to my learning environment, wanting to spend additional time here even when I’m not required to.”

Picklyk was among several providing a tour of the downtown building, as it was one of a dozen new locations to be featured in the 11th annual Doors Open Tour. Occurring on the weekend of Sept. 24 and 25, the self-guided tour brings a large mix of old and new locations to visit across the city with 36 listings in total. These locations include the likes of heritage sights, art exhibits, and in the case of the social work building, architectural wonders.

With a high open concept design, the large arrangement of windows allow for crisp natural light to enter the building, breathing in life all while providing a relaxed, accommodating environment for students and staff alike. The multiple floors provide the roughly 500 occupants enough space to branch out, from multiple breakout rooms ideal for group projects to the fourth floor boardroom, which doubles as a room reserved for meetings and guests as well as a tremendous skyline.

Reporting for the Windsor Star for 22 years and counting, Craig Pearson was nothing short of amazed by the design of the new building. In having vivid memory of what the building once was, to call it a step up would be criminally understated.

“This building has never looked better,” Pearson said. “I walk in here and now it’s an architectural marvel, this thing looks like art. The floating staircase is fabulous.”

Before it was the School of Social Work, the corner of Pitt and Ferry Street belonged to the Windsor Star from the 1920s until it moved to its Ouellette Avenue location in 2012. Serving as one of the tour guides during the Sunday showing, Pearson recalls how the building was rather ugly and practically falling apart during its final years, noting the only part which remained from the original building was the only thing worth keeping: the façade.

While the social work building is largely state of the art with the interior completely different from what it once was, the limestone exterior incorporated in 1927 stands tall with the modernity. Upon looking at the building from Ferry Street, the resemblance to the old Star building is uncanny, presented in a form where it doesn’t look contrived from the grand design.

A former Star reporter for 34 years and the university’s director of public affairs, John Coleman notes preservation was much kept in mind throughout the building’s development. Even with the design looking towards the future, the respect for the building’s history manages to value the past just as well.

“When we didn’t have social media, and we didn’t have TV, and radio was kind of in its infancy, at the corner of Pitt and Ferry, if there were elections, there are photos of maybe 2000 people on the streets waiting to find out who the new mayor would be, who the new premier would be,” Coleman said.

Coleman also says additional Windsor Star pieces, such as plaques and photos, will eventually be included as a way to heighten the sense of heritage.