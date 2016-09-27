Lancers Women’s Hockey Ready To Rumble

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancer women’s hockey team kicked off their preseason with a pair of victories over OUA West division opponents this past weekend.

The Lancers defeated the Laurier Golden Hawks 3-1 at South Windsor Arena Sept. 24 and followed up with a 3-2 victory over the Western Mustangs on the road in London at Thompson Arena the next afternoon.

Lancers captain Jill Rops said getting any victories at the beginning of the season are big for the women’s team and their confidence as they move forward. With a newly constructed dressing room at South Windsor Arena, new jerseys and highly touted recruits, there is a lot to be excited about for the women’s squad.

“We have a lot of new and exciting things and it’s good to see that all of the hard work has paid off,” said Rops. “It already feels like we’re a team out there and that’s something really exciting moving forward.”

Windsor assistant coach Chris Leeming said the Lancers have gotten off to a quick start and the coaching staff is happy with the group they have assembled to try and get back into the OUA playoffs after narrowly missing out on the post season in 2015-2016.

“We are fortunate to get a new dressing room and new jerseys but I think everyone is excited to be a part of this team,” said Leeming. “It really comes down to the fact that we have a really good group of girls and a lot of new girls who have formed a strong group from the start and that’s a good foundation to build off of.”

Against Laurier, the Lancers struck twice in the middle frame to take a 2-0 lead over the Hawks heading into the third period. Windsor’s first goal came on the power play scored by Meredith Goldhawk, followed up by Shawna Lesperance’s goal six minutes later.

Laurier finally cracked the scoreboard with 8:44 remaining in the third period and continued to pressure Windsor in their zone. With 1:28 remaining in the third, Laurier called timeout and pulled their goaltender but the Lancers defended the ensuing face-off, which eventually led to Kaufman’s empty net goal to round out the scoring with assists to Taylor Conte and Natalie Barrette.

“Those are all hard work goals or what we call grinder goals,” said Rops. “In our view, the hardest working team is going to come out on top and we proved it out there.”

The Lancers continue preseason with another weekend set of games, beginning on the road against the Guelph Gryphons and London Devilettes of the PWHL at South Windsor Arena Oct. 2.

Windsor hosts Western in their OUA regular season home-opener at South Windsor Arena Oct. 13, puck drop is 7:30 p.m.