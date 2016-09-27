Get Involved! Still Time To Sign Up For Clubs

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

Clubs Days may have wrapped up for the day but it is far from over.

The event started on Sept. 26 with many, many UWindsor clubs setting up their booths, disseminating their information and bringing in as many people as they could to their groups. The estimated 20 group booths ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the goal of getting themselves known and bringing in some new people.

There was a group for just about everything. There was an Asian Christianity group, a couple sorority groups, athletic groups, student groups such as the UWSA and so much more. Before the booths were even officially closed, many of the campus groups had recruited around 20 new people.

Although UWindsor involves going to classes and hitting the books, those who are in clubs said being involved in clubs should also be a part of student life.

“I think people should get involved because it helps you improve your overall student experience,” said Aisha Malik with the Women in Leadership club. “You make friends easily, you find people with the same interests and it just makes you feel good to be involved in something and support something rather than just go to school and go home basically.”

Michelle Whaley with the Delta Zeta sorority is the type of person who would agree with Malik. Once she starts something, she goes all in and takes on as much as she can. When she first heard of the sorority, she had been personally messaged by a member and was over the moon about it. She had wanted to be in a sorority for a while and once she was in, she said she hasn’t been happier since.

That is why she said all students should take advantage of their university experience and get involved clubs, considering how great her experience was.

“I’ve come out of my shell a lot because of delta zeta, I feel comfortable leading because of delta zeta, I’ve volunteered more than I ever would because of delta zeta, my grades are better than they’ve been in ages because of them,” said Whaley. “So a lot of great things come from this group and a lot of great things can come from other groups as well.”

Although there are many club options available at Clubs Days, that isn’t all of them. Anyone interested in browsing more clubs can go online and visit https://www.campusvibe.ca/campusvibe/campus/b3dec320-64b6-413d-bb5e-dcd3afa78737. There, students can also start their own clubs.