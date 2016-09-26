UWindsor Mentor, Mentee Event Hits Record High Participants

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

For the past six years, Connecting for Success at UWindsor has made the university experience much easier through a mentor/mentee program.

Through this program, first year students can sign up to have a mentor who is able to help them with just about anything from finding out where specific services are to deciding what classes they should take. With this program, first year students are paired with students who either share the same major or share a major that is similar.

To make the experience better, Connecting for Success hosts a variety of events, including the meet and greet. This year, the meet and greet had a record high of participants. Usually, between 60 and 70 participants are expected but this year, around 100 were present.

Even though the mentors and corresponding mentees had only known each other for not even a month, it becomes incredibly clear how close they are. It is because of the strong relationships that form that make this program so important to many students at UWindsor, including Devon Gale, a second-year history student who is a mentor in this program. Gale said everyone benefits in this program.

“If you’re a mentee, you have that person you can go to and especially in first year, it just makes things so much easier. When you’re going to your classes, you know you can talk to someone who has been through the exact same thing,” said Gale. “As a mentor, you’re able to pass on the little tidbits that you know and you know you can try to make a first year’s experience a little less stressful while also gaining leadership experience for yourself.”

In her first year, Gale was a mentee and the relationship she formed with her mentor to this day is incredibly strong. It was because of how much her mentor helped her that she decided she wanted to do the same for other students.

Without her mentor, there are many things she said she would never have known about.

“Without my mentor, I think I may have been a little more stressed going into exams, I wouldn’t have had that person to assure me of things, refer me to services, I wouldn’t have known about things like the writing support desk which helped me so much last year or the S.T.E.P.S. workshop,” said Gale. “I definitely would have been a lot more stressed if it weren’t for my mentor.”

Although the mentee benefits because of having a helping hand, the mentors benefit as well. Not only do they gain leadership skills and feel like they are making a difference, according to Lindsay Gore with Connecting For Success, they also have something they can put on their resumes.

“It’s great recognition for post-graduate,” said Gore. “A lot of students want to go to med school or do a masters’ program and doing something like this makes them look good. It especially makes them look good if they want to teach because the student-teacher relationship and the mentee-mentor relationship are very similar.”

New to this year was partnering with the outstanding scholars and athletics groups who had their own mentor/mentee situation. In the future, Gore said she hopes the program can branch out to other departments.